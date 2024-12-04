Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2024 10:34 Uhr
86 Leser
AccessFintech: Synergy Launches Swaps Lifecycle Management

Finanznachrichten News

-Synergy by AccessFintech Expands Derivatives Offer

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024, has launched a new Swaps Lifecycle Management service, building on its established derivatives solutions. This new offering empowers hedge funds, asset managers, prime brokers, broker-dealers, outsourced middle offices, and fund administrators to enhance post-trade efficiency across the network. Major industry participants are already live with this innovative swaps solution.

Synergy by AccessFintech is a network powered by data and intelligence that transforms post-trade collaboration, uniting over 250 Buy-Side, Sell-Side, Asset Servicers, and OMS platforms. With a focus on efficiency and innovation across asset classes-such as securities, derivatives, and alternatives-Synergy leverages AI-driven insights and a cloud-native infrastructure to normalize data, generate actionable insights, and resolve exceptions in real time through collaborative engagement.

The new Swaps Lifecycle Management service within Synergy's derivatives suite includes:

  • Portfolio Lifecycle Management: streamlines trade and event pairing with insights, automated event status updates for payments, and facilitates workflow and collaboration.
  • OTC Derivatives Cashflow Management: enables cashflow event pairing with real-time insights, click-to-affirm functionality, automated event status updates for payments, and supports workflow and collaboration.
  • Payment Processing Automation: optimizes net payment processing with customizable netting rules and integrated workflow and collaboration tools.

Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech, said: "The derivatives market has historic inefficiencies, and we are responding to what clients are telling us they need. We believe this new swaps service will be transformative, setting a new standard for the industry. As swaps and derivatives grow in scope and complexity, our clients are dedicating increasing resources to managing them. Synergy's approach allows clients to redirect their focus toward value-adding activities, cutting down on repetitive manual processes and minimizing email or phone outreach for issue resolution."

Media enquiries

Accessfintech@eternapartners.com

+44 7775763018

About Synergy by AccessFintech

Synergy by AccessFintech is a network driven by data and intelligence that transforms post-trade collaboration. Connecting the global capital markets ecosystem, Synergy integrates buy-side, sell-side, order management systems, and vendors, supporting a growing network of over 250 active members. The platform facilitates real-time data transformation across a wide range of asset classes, including securities, derivatives, alternatives, and payments. Built on modern, cloud-native architecture with an API-first approach, Synergy is designed for scalability and flexibility, offering seamless integration with existing technologies. By leveraging AI-driven insights, Synergy improves operational efficiency, resolves exceptions faster, and reduces manual intervention, driving innovation and value across the financial ecosystem. For further information please go to accessfintech.comor follow us on LinkedIn.


