APA Group has officially opened a solar project, designed to withstand sustained wind speeds of almost 300 kph, along with a co-located battery energy storage system in Western Australia's Pilbara region. From pv magazine Australia Australian gas and electricity company APA Group has revealed that construction of its Port Hedland solar farm and battery project in Western Australia's Pilbara region is now complete and commissioning is underway. Commercial operations are expected to commence in January 2025. The Port Hedland project includes a 45 MW solar farm coupled with a 35 MW/36. 7 MWh battery ...

