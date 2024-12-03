Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1412H | ISIN: US00461U1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AT
Tradegate
04.12.24
10:24 Uhr
3,645 Euro
-0,014
-0,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6423,71411:55
3,6423,71411:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 22:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.: Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)(the "Company" or "Aclaris"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that effective December 2, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Aclaris' Board of Directors (the "Committee") granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 251,000 shares of its common stock and 73,000 restricted stock units to 4 new employees under the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (the "2024 Inducement Plan"). In addition, also effective December 2, 2024, the Committee granted Hugh Davis, Ph.D, Aclaris' new President and Chief Operating Officer, nonstatutory stock options to purchase 375,000 shares of its common stock and 107,000 restricted stock units under the 2024 Inducement Plan. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Aclaris in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Aclaris (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Aclaris, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

The options have an exercise price of $3.96 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Aclaris' common stock on December 2, 2024. Each option and restricted stock unit award will vest, and become exercisable (as applicable), as to twenty-five percent of the shares on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the recipient's start date, subject to each such employee's continued employment with Aclaris on such vesting dates. The options and restricted stock unit awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Aclaris' 2024 Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement or restricted stock unit award agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

investors@aclaristx.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.