K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Multiple New Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zones Identified and High-Grade Zones Extended

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

  • Multiple high-grade intersections plus two zones of broadening width, identified as dilatant zones, recorded in a previously sparsely drilled area near the twin incline at Kora. The dilatant zones identified are the first to be drilled with significant drill density, demonstrating large interpreted strike lengths of approximately 60 metres in K1 and approximately 100 metres in K2, providing high potential for bulk mining (see Figure 4 for 950 Level Plan Map, and Figures 1 and 2 for K1 and K2 long sections). These dilatant zones are also located near-mine infrastructure, approximately 175 metres south from the current 950 Level access development, enabling potential near-term mining. Importantly, the dilatant zones are in an area previously interpreted to be narrow vein in the mineral resource estimate (September 12, 2023 effective date, "2023 MRE") and the Updated Integrated Development Plan PEA Case (January 1, 2024 Effective Date, "Updated IDP"), while also recording multiple high-grade intersections.
    • K2 dilatant zone intercepts:
      • KMDD0752: 13.50 m at 19.02 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq")(2) (14.93 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu)
      • KMDD0746: 14.40 m at 12.09 g/t AuEq (9.58 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu)
      • KMDD0709: 12.14 m at 5.97 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.72% Cu)
      • KMDD0751: 9.50 m at 7.00 g/t AuEq (2.26 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu)
    • K1 dilatant zone intercepts:
      • KMDD0709: 16.10 m at 15.63 g/t AuEq (11.48 g/t Au, 40 g/t Ag, 2.28% Cu)
      • KMDD0743: 14.05 m at 5.56 g/t AuEq (3.14 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu)
      • KMDD0692: 8.90 m at 8.60 g/t AuEq (3.73 g/t Au, 81 g/t Ag, 2.41% Cu)
      • KMDD0712: 7.25 m at 5.58 g/t AuEq (3.05 g/t Au, 77 g/t Ag, 0.98% Cu)
    • High-grade intercepts:
      • KMDD0698A: 8.15 m at 24.49 g/t AuEq (24.00 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu)
      • KMDD0775: 4.00 m at 15.58 g/t AuEq (11.53 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 2.19% Cu)
      • KMDD0715: 6.00 m at 9.73 g/t AuEq (4.75 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 2.72% Cu)
      • KMDD0775: 4.60 m at 8.73 g/t AuEq (2.77 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 3.49% Cu)
  • High-grade zones within Kora's K1 and K2 Veins extended up-dip from main mine, with multiple areas exceeding resource model grades, including:
    • K1 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area:
      • KMDD0753: 10.60 m at 34.57 g/t AuEq (27.85 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 3.91% Cu)
      • KMDD0702: 4.37 m at 33.27 g/t AuEq (32.16 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, 0.61% Cu)
      • KMDD0705: 5.30 m at 25.67 g/t AuEq (24.99 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu)
      • KMDD0726: 7.16 m at 9.79 g/t AuEq (7.07 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 1.64% Cu)
    • K2 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area:
      • KMDD0754: 9.35 m at 13.70 g/t AuEq (11.51 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 1.27% Cu)
      • KMDD0705: 6.60 m at 10.76 g/t AuEq (7.27 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 2.08% Cu)
      • KMDD0714: 9.50 m at 9.53 g/t AuEq (8.05 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 0.89% Cu)
      • KMDD0720: 6.66 m at 8.41 g/t AuEq (6.32 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 1.14% Cu)
  • Judd's J1 Vein recorded an extension of the high-grade zone up-dip from main mine, with several areas reporting significantly higher grades than the 2023 MRE that was based on, at that time, sparse drilling. Additionally, multiple high-grade intercepts were identified beyond the current resource at Judd Deeps and along strike in both directions:

    • J1 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area:
      • JDD0251: 5.00 m at 178.59 g/t AuEq (177.69 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.54% Cu)
      • JDD0258: 3.95 m at 51.67 g/t AuEq (50.06 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag, 0.81% Cu)
      • JDD0263: 7.38 m at 7.66 g/t AuEq (6.87 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu)
    • J1 Vein high-grade intercepts at Judd Deeps and north of resource:
      • KMDD0729: 1.30 m at 23.33 g/t AuEq (16.77 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 3.69% Cu)
      • JDD0261: 1.70 m at 23.20 g/t AuEq (21.63 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.65% Cu)
      • JDD0265: 2.20 m at 15.24 g/t AuEq (6.39 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag, 4.91% Cu)
      • JDD0266: 3.47 m at 11.88 g/t AuEq (11.41 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu)

Notes:
(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths). Refer to Table 1 to 3.
(2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.00/lb, a silver price of US$22.5/oz and a gold price of US$1,750/oz.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest drilling results at Kora and Judd, once again confirm that the resource expansion potential is very significant, and that there are significant opportunities to upgrade multiple areas in terms of both thickness and grade, with increased drill density. The high-grade zones extended up-dip at Kora and Judd in the main mine area, plus the identification of the two new dilatant zones in the twin incline area is especially significant as they are near existing mine infrastructure, providing a near and medium-term benefit to the Stage 3 Expansion ramp-up. This is also the first time dilatant zones have been drilled with significant drill density, demonstrating substantial strike lengths for bulk mining - these zones have already been integrated into our mine plans.

We believe that we control a large gold-copper district of which we are only starting to scratch the surface. In addition to exploration at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South, exploration at Arakompa has considerably expanded over the course of the year, with four drill rigs now operating. We look forward to providing an update in due course."

The results for the latest 95 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems. Intersections largely focused on increasing drill density vertically while also targeting resource extension along strike to the south and north.

All drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Kora Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 21 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 67 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq. At Judd-Judd South (including Judd Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 11 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 24 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2, and J1 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

A plan map showing K1 and K2 at the 950 level is provided in Figure 4.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 5.

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 6.

Core photographs are provided, of drill hole JDD0251 in Figure 7, KMDD0753 in Figure 8 and KMDD0702 in Figure 9.

Table 1
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval
(m)		True width
(m)		Gold g/tSilver g/tCopper %Gold EqVein
KMDD0692113.00121.908.908.133.73812.418.60K1
KMDD0692146.30154.007.707.072.01130.212.51K2
KMDD0653A150.00152.722.720.840.46330.050.96K2
KMDD0653A194.00195.821.820.561.87440.052.50K3
KMDD0687A180.87181.300.430.391.5960.873.06
KMDD0687A171.45174.623.172.880.38110.471.27K2
KMDD0687A167.65168.050.400.361.4060.081.60
KMDD0687A163.80164.861.060.960.6830.882.13
KMDD0687A119.80122.052.252.045.9210.136.15KL
KMDD0687A101.40107.906.505.900.3320.861.74K1
KMDD0696A117.75119.451.701.573.5610.113.74K1
KMDD0696A171.35171.760.410.381.6350.141.92K2
KMDD0696A187.36190.272.912.710.0831.933.22
KMDD0701A100.10105.004.904.262.2151.344.43K1
KMDD0701A130.00136.206.205.971.2240.482.04K2
KMDD071097.00101.604.601.835.08201.057.01K1
KMDD0710110.00120.7010.704.261.14784.719.66K2
KMDD0710145.10149.804.701.860.27460.551.73K3
KMDD0702125.40129.774.373.5032.16100.6133.27K1
KMDD0702129.77139.309.537.621.2930.472.09KL
KMDD0702139.30142.903.602.881.1160.952.70K2
KMDD0702157.20159.332.131.706.08651.208.83K3
KMDD0714124.85126.351.501.298.15110.539.14K1
KMDD0714142.00151.509.508.308.0550.899.53K2
KMDD0714186.15188.101.951.761.09111.573.75K3
KMDD070366.3370.253.923.462.76600.534.37K2
KMDD070095.0097.002.001.950.3351.082.12K1
KMDD0700106.50107.050.550.542.93124.3410.04K1HW
KMDD0700117.20118.100.900.885.19520.636.85
KMDD0700131.00138.007.006.820.2750.491.12K2
KMDD0700142.00147.555.555.410.93100.812.36K3
KMDD0698A136.00138.662.661.943.0530.263.50K1FW
KMDD0698A142.55150.708.155.9224.00160.1824.49K1
KMDD0698A180.35182.001.651.1911.3240.5912.33KL
KMDD0698A192.55195.452.902.084.98821.959.13K2
KMDD0698A204.10204.400.300.216.2316410.2624.73K2HW
KMDD0698A213.00229.2516.2511.560.78160.421.66K3
KMDD0716216.12221.004.884.792.5080.513.41K1
KMDD0716221.00227.506.506.380.81141.553.47K2
KMDD0715216.00222.006.005.914.75492.729.73K1
KMDD0715229.50232.402.902.860.48101.603.17K2
KMDD071165.1567.802.652.523.35150.504.34J12
KMDD0711178.83187.008.177.533.03230.484.10K1
KMDD0711194.30198.354.053.735.0760.656.19
KMDD0711215.73221.205.475.011.4480.592.49K2
KMDD0713250.80256.205.401.101.30150.932.99K1
KMDD0713262.80271.588.780.701.01192.324.97K2
KMDD0705131.30136.605.304.3224.9930.4025.67K1
KMDD0705140.20146.806.605.387.27122.0810.76K2
KMDD0699123.80131.057.255.431.30420.382.43K1FW
KMDD0699131.05137.476.424.796.94390.177.69K1
KMDD0699141.60144.262.661.981.23132.325.11K1HW
KMDD0721184.20197.0012.808.383.68111.876.82K1
KMDD0721209.10214.455.353.510.40181.252.62K2
KMDD0721141.50141.800.300.190.39145.609.55
KMDD071838.5838.900.320.293.79100.404.56
KMDD071873.2873.750.470.430.43452.705.32J1
KMDD0718110.40111.551.151.066.46181.929.75
KMDD0718245.30249.604.303.984.50161.747.49K1
KMDD0718253.80262.608.808.160.84312.565.33K2
KMDD0720127.39129.151.761.4112.5470.9814.21K1FW
KMDD0720143.90145.001.100.880.6130.200.96K1
KMDD0720152.50159.166.665.336.32211.148.41K2
KMDD0720162.94164.101.160.930.38112.184.02K2HW
KMDD0709125.50141.6016.1012.2611.48402.2815.63K1
KMDD0709144.66144.800.140.112.321850.755.84
KMDD0709147.00153.906.905.232.23370.713.83KL
KMDD0709157.50157.850.350.265.7560.476.58
KMDD0709159.66171.8012.149.184.7370.725.97K2
KMDD070479.7580.550.800.640.13521.463.12K2
KMDD072772.7576.764.013.531.65241.023.59J1
KMDD072286.8488.862.020.642.201010.694.57K1
KMDD0722156.55158.902.350.784.60161.647.43K2
KMDD071757.1557.740.590.560.58130.421.41
KMDD071777.7079.702.001.922.6370.493.51J1
KMDD0717222.40228.906.506.383.29221.235.55K2
KMDD0731145.50146.651.150.651.08192.725.68K1FW
KMDD0731205.30213.508.204.865.0171.197.01K1
KMDD0731220.00221.001.000.600.3961.763.28KL
KMDD0731227.50233.606.103.650.82211.533.54K2
KMDD0731257.20260.803.602.180.31130.731.64K2HW
KMDD07246.538.602.072.040.38160.681.68
KMDD072456.6463.506.865.330.1180.961.75K1FW
KMDD072471.9673.661.701.311.67495.0010.29K1
KMDD072496.24104.007.765.970.25100.421.05K2
KMDD07263.405.452.051.020.47130.381.25
KMDD072617.4017.700.300.151.29200.352.10
KMDD0726196.60196.730.130.083.25423.319.08
KMDD0726208.00209.451.450.865.2040.986.82
KMDD0726213.87221.037.164.247.0781.649.79K1
KMDD0726223.40239.6016.209.691.08271.563.91K2
KMDD0726256.33257.050.720.430.93566.1111.43
KMDD0723221.55234.3012.751.214.21200.184.77K1
KMDD0723238.60239.000.400.042.474200.147.94KL
KMDD0723309.20325.8216.621.900.6710.040.74K2
KMDD07258.3010.552.252.060.18130.410.98
KMDD072581.0091.2510.259.310.68383.156.20K2
KMDD0725134.10134.470.370.3418.7213100.0635.19
KMDD074973.1577.554.402.980.1530.090.35
KMDD074992.6097.905.303.601.04174.037.70K1
KMDD0751197.20202.104.904.882.07391.565.05K1
KMDD0751205.60215.109.509.472.26422.637.00K2
KMDD0750115.90127.1411.245.180.18293.756.56K1
KMDD0750130.00135.005.002.310.07403.956.91K2
KMDD0744133.18136.122.942.313.4720.133.71K1
KMDD0744148.70152.854.153.261.4440.041.55KL
KMDD0744159.50162.402.902.2715.96680.1517.05K2
KMDD0744165.80167.802.001.572.65330.644.07K3
KMDD0729117.00118.301.301.1216.77523.6923.33J1
KMDD0729255.35258.002.652.360.98463.567.28K1
KMDD074628.9529.500.550.501.2310.011.26
KMDD074661.2563.942.692.445.6710.035.74
KMDD074670.4076.135.735.191.41260.612.72J1
KMDD0746202.10205.303.203.001.5910.011.62K1
KMDD0746211.90216.654.754.452.15180.513.20KL
KMDD0746217.90232.3014.4013.509.58541.1512.09K2
KMDD0730184.90195.2510.356.813.1970.934.77K1
KMDD0730207.00209.002.000.991.16210.692.53K2
KMDD074280.8381.730.900.871.9920.302.50J1
KMDD0742143.24143.500.260.251.58260.913.36
KMDD0742227.00230.883.883.775.62340.967.59K2
KMDD071974.3075.000.700.642.05331.574.98
KMDD0719109.15110.401.251.141.42430.933.45J1
KMDD0719248.00253.765.765.306.07251.308.46K1
KMDD0719254.70258.303.603.312.10250.903.86K2
KMDD0719260.70260.940.240.221.5920.071.73
KMDD074153.7554.550.800.751.59110.602.69
KMDD074185.7588.702.952.761.7530.392.41J1
KMDD0741138.40139.851.451.361.48283.988.21
KMDD0741219.30225.456.155.843.25231.776.38K2
KMDD074368.7073.805.104.701.37100.332.03J1
KMDD0743193.80207.8514.0513.103.14561.075.56K1
KMDD0743210.00216.136.135.712.58871.265.69KL
KMDD0743217.40227.4010.009.320.7070.591.73K2
KMDD0747113.86114.700.840.741.5370.211.96J1
KMDD0747251.10255.804.704.234.59261.948.03K2
KMDD0745107.10118.4511.3510.103.8030.414.50K1
KMDD0745144.10151.006.906.110.7280.531.68K2
KMDD074874.9575.550.600.510.83212.324.81
KMDD0748112.75118.005.254.440.8540.681.98J1
KMDD0748263.50268.154.653.905.64121.377.98K2
KMDD0748271.15275.254.103.440.79221.223.02
KMDD075277.6879.301.621.623.50121.776.48J1
KMDD0752200.00202.652.652.631.3230.011.37K1
KMDD0752211.80225.3013.5013.4214.931991.0019.02K2
KMDD0752230.25231.200.950.941.3230.001.36
KMDD0753167.70168.000.300.160.48212.775.18
KMDD0753231.56231.850.290.150.2772.003.56
KMDD0753237.80248.4010.605.6327.85373.9134.57K1
KMDD0753250.00255.205.202.760.24130.791.66KL
KMDD0753257.40263.406.003.192.49191.054.42K2
KMDD0753270.00273.003.001.590.36111.352.67K2HW
KMDD0753291.00294.303.301.750.31140.300.97K3
KMDD0754169.70169.970.270.150.83316.1411.06K1FW
KMDD0754243.10252.459.355.3511.51121.2713.70K2
KMDD0754256.66270.8014.148.140.51231.252.80K2HW
KMDD0754270.80288.1817.3810.050.43170.992.23K3
KMDD075643.0052.409.408.585.33471.888.92K2
KMDD075723.7025.702.001.820.7120.161.00K1
KMDD075743.4049.656.255.693.14160.794.60K2
KMDD075526.0028.952.952.677.7630.588.74K1
KMDD075532.7736.804.033.650.7820.501.60KL
KMDD075544.9452.307.366.681.77110.432.61K2
KMDD076654.4356.001.571.501.0490.071.26
KMDD076682.0884.752.672.560.3610.320.89J1
KMDD0766224.30227.503.203.082.99161.084.93K2
KMDD076176.2776.800.530.441.15162.044.62
KMDD0761123.30126.403.102.575.6780.166.03J1
KMDD0761268.00272.004.003.382.63171.715.59K2
KMDD0761274.23277.002.772.340.3941.022.08K2HW
KMDD0761278.90283.604.703.960.31110.701.57K3
KMDD075818.2019.000.800.231.36100.291.95
KMDD0758136.20137.201.000.290.13242.434.33
KMDD0758163.70179.7016.004.730.2670.701.48K1
KMDD0758190.10192.001.900.570.12221.743.17KL
KMDD0758203.00206.803.801.140.14161.242.33K2
KMDD0760124.60128.403.802.960.2580.320.86J1
KMDD0760268.00271.653.652.950.26151.052.15K1
KMDD0760279.75283.303.552.550.71323.045.99K2
KMDD0760288.00288.500.500.406.18481.829.69K3
KMDD071266.6068.752.152.072.34230.763.85
KMDD0712174.45174.950.500.482.3571.254.44
KMDD0712180.10180.500.400.394.1630.464.94
KMDD0712184.50191.757.256.983.05770.985.58K1
KMDD0712194.30198.203.903.761.6940.873.13KL
KMDD0712203.25204.271.020.980.52236.5611.33
KMDD0712206.65207.500.850.827.05222.6311.54
KMDD0712211.65219.407.757.470.83230.251.51K2
KMDD077399.80107.367.566.823.1550.393.85K1
KMDD0773108.10113.355.254.741.4250.321.99KL
KMDD0773145.40153.257.857.080.2140.200.57K2
KMDD0772119.50123.534.033.012.8930.143.14K1
KMDD0772156.58159.002.421.793.3560.474.18K2
KMDD0774118.80124.305.503.935.4110.135.64K1
KMDD077518.4521.002.552.179.65790.4511.36
KMDD077566.0068.802.802.410.40150.541.46J12
KMDD0775106.25106.750.500.432.5940.162.89J1
KMDD0775195.30199.304.003.5911.53442.1915.58K1
KMDD0775209.60218.609.008.060.71211.473.34KL
KMDD0775221.80226.404.604.102.77283.498.73K2
Table 2
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)True width (m)Gold g/tSilver g/tCopper %Gold EqVein
JDD0240111.80114.602.801.756.00342.089.75J1N
JDD0240105.75106.901.150.722.6850.022.77J1L
JDD024091.0093.052.051.283.6940.204.06J1
JDD024076.8377.520.690.430.8660.161.19
JDD024043.0045.002.001.264.8630.115.07
JDD022985.3086.661.360.525.08811.278.13
JDD0229133.75134.500.750.296.331620.148.59
JDD0229154.30155.100.800.310.63782.796.09
JDD0229168.86169.370.510.190.41212.534.72
JDD0229172.10179.207.102.711.43802.806.93J1
JDD0229316.60317.701.100.421.6881.073.50J1L
JDD024140.9041.300.400.271.6310.031.69
JDD024142.8043.370.570.392.3210.042.40
JDD024161.5562.300.750.518.9210.139.14J1
JDD024192.0093.551.551.052.49560.103.35
JDD024197.00102.375.373.652.09500.283.16J1L
JDD0241109.00110.001.000.682.00100.352.69
JDD024457.9558.940.990.561.6210.011.65J1HW
JDD024464.3074.8010.505.982.8690.473.72J1
JDD024498.3599.250.900.511.1090.101.37
JDD022892.1895.573.391.900.99270.361.91
JDD0228128.34142.2513.917.790.80150.251.40J1
JDD0228169.70178.128.424.590.51220.741.98J1L
JDD024264.6366.151.521.005.9460.116.20J1
JDD024698.66100.902.241.700.8480.151.17J1
JDD0246117.75119.201.451.370.2430.050.35J12
JDD024862.8564.701.852.390.1220.050.22J1
JDD0248126.90128.321.422.471.6510.021.70J12
JDD024327.6028.000.400.302.89420.414.07
JDD024344.3447.703.362.510.20270.240.93
JDD024356.6057.130.530.401.51790.062.59
JDD0243111.33111.640.310.241.29330.792.97
JDD0243145.68150.004.323.320.75191.052.67J1
JDD0243156.00157.471.471.130.69411.423.49J1FW
JDD0243189.78190.000.220.170.78376.2611.28J1L
JDD0243203.00203.700.700.5594.521592.1099.89
JDD025029.2831.352.072.010.3540.080.53J12
JDD025044.0847.103.022.930.1630.110.37J1
JDD024935.6037.161.561.480.3330.070.48J12
JDD024947.0049.072.071.961.9460.132.23J1
JDD025339.2246.507.285.930.5830.291.07J12
JDD025356.6259.602.982.430.9640.051.10J1
JDD025371.2071.500.300.250.36303.556.43
JDD0247104.78108.904.123.281.42120.342.12J1
JDD0253A121.00122.141.140.660.0610.010.08J12
JDD0253A141.45143.301.851.611.51201.033.42J1
JDD025156.0057.001.000.621.43190.051.75
JDD0251105.00106.001.000.621.83140.062.10
JDD0251123.30123.900.600.372.63150.193.12
JDD0251152.00157.005.003.08177.6920.54178.59J1
JDD0251163.00165.002.001.2253.211382.4458.83J1L
JDD0251175.30176.200.900.552.2110.282.67J1N
JDD0255117.18119.922.742.482.3460.443.12J12
JDD0255139.25140.891.641.483.71330.114.31J1
JDD0252122.00123.501.500.9348.6010.0648.71
JDD0252136.40138.452.051.262.3270.332.95
JDD0252165.65172.336.684.050.4620.300.96J1
JDD0252185.60188.072.471.471.8870.632.98J1L
JDD0252198.10199.701.600.940.68252.244.59
JDD0257139.85141.401.551.059.4310.139.65J1
JDD0257157.23162.605.373.650.7790.782.13J1L
JDD0257187.34192.204.863.341.09410.051.68J1FW
JDD0254123.45127.604.154.095.71300.917.55J1
JDD0258133.08137.033.952.4550.06240.8151.67J1
JDD0258156.75161.604.853.0124.37962.2629.19J1L
JDD0258170.10173.503.402.112.88120.553.90
JDD026020.6022.752.152.002.0890.492.97J12
JDD026037.0039.202.202.051.21143.226.55J1
JDD025951.6052.550.950.632.64100.122.96
JDD025976.0576.500.450.302.471173.9910.33
JDD0259100.12101.371.250.832.8190.022.95
JDD0259111.60112.651.050.704.1420.214.50
JDD0259133.80134.600.800.534.34180.074.68
JDD0259155.60156.260.660.441.63460.953.73J1
JDD0259184.80189.855.053.382.06210.553.21J1L
JDD0259196.73198.001.270.851.75230.242.41
JDD0259206.60207.601.000.671.46151.123.44
JDD026167.3069.001.701.1721.63420.6523.20J1
JDD026292.0093.401.401.0924.90480.6626.54
JDD0262130.80135.905.104.122.29160.944.01J1
JDD0262136.56139.873.312.680.69110.762.04J1L
JDD026629.0030.501.500.917.75132.5912.05J12
JDD026677.1480.613.472.0911.4190.2211.88J1
JDD026746.6747.500.830.611.20170.121.61
JDD026796.8598.101.250.923.74380.585.15
JDD0267118.00119.301.300.961.2620.031.33
JDD0267126.60129.783.182.343.2490.133.56J1
JDD0267142.00142.790.790.581.70100.001.83
JDD0267148.00149.761.761.301.18270.201.84J1L
JDD0267172.60174.001.401.030.81421.453.67J1FW
JDD0267181.50182.100.600.442.44141.865.60
JDD0256131.75132.700.950.491.7280.692.92
JDD0256141.10143.102.001.035.0250.085.20
JDD0256152.15152.600.450.2325.60406.6436.75
JDD0256169.45169.800.350.181.23190.612.45
JDD0256191.90192.800.900.462.9850.253.45
JDD0256201.40209.848.444.360.7430.201.10J1
JDD0256217.40218.200.800.411.92430.553.34
JDD0256224.00225.701.700.878.03465.2517.03J1L
JDD026330.0030.800.800.632.59110.012.74
JDD026354.1054.400.300.241.20473.216.94
JDD0263106.60107.100.500.404.0210.144.26
JDD0263120.40120.800.400.324.2630.054.38
JDD0263128.10135.487.385.846.87140.387.66J1
JDD026529.2330.000.770.531.97142.345.90J12
JDD026556.8059.002.201.516.39784.9115.24J1
JDD027039.6240.701.080.612.1720.042.27J12
JDD027080.7084.453.752.184.6480.745.93J1
Table 3
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora South, Judd and Judd South Surface Diamond Drilling
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)True width (m)Gold g/tSilver g/tCopper %Gold EqVein
KUDD0065145.90146.901.000.670.35520.041.08K2HW
KUDD0065148.20153.605.403.620.62790.121.84K2
KUDD0065199.30200.100.800.542.42110.613.52K1FW
KUDD0065210.30217.006.704.490.58100.351.25KLS
KUDD0065226.30233.006.704.490.39222.684.89KLSFW
KUDD0066190.10191.000.900.470.581950.083.23K2
KUDD0066226.40228.201.800.940.27200.010.55K1
KUDD0066252.40259.006.603.430.71662.064.78KLS
KUDD0066197.10197.800.700.360.04940.011.28K2FW
KUDD0067167.50169.702.201.140.20322.484.49K2FW
KUDD0067217.70220.002.301.200.60299.0815.21K2HW
KUDD0067203.10209.306.203.220.08511.763.50K2
KUDD0067107.70110.002.301.200.49421.092.74K1
KUDD006787.5089.702.201.141.0470.261.54K1FW
KUDD0067133.70137.303.601.871.5450.312.08K1HW
KUDD0068136.80137.200.400.210.02150.651.23K2HW
KUDD0068114.60115.100.500.2720.91160.0621.21K2FW
KUDD0068117.60119.702.101.115.26673.4811.57K2
KUDD006899.60106.406.803.601.391186.1812.60K1
KUDD0068111.00112.001.000.530.51190.872.12K1HW
KUDD0069179.20187.708.502.471.66504.419.21K2
KUDD0069134.40147.2012.803.710.19161.142.18K1
KUDD0070141.00149.008.003.280.431212.586.04K1
KUDD0070160.00178.0018.007.380.38242.043.89K2
Table 4
Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Surface and Underground Drilling
Hole ID

Collar location Collar orientationLode

Local NorthLocal EastmRLDipLocal azimuthEOH depth (m)
JDD02285802229845122615141300Judd
JDD02295802229845122832140338Judd
JDD02405864329934134327133138Judd
JDD0241586452993411513590140Judd
JDD0242586452993413433473110Judd
JDD024358028298451225-5192227Judd
JDD0244586462993413432855122Judd
JDD0246588273001490435305194Judd
JDD0247588263001490542268168Judd
JDD0248588253001390427237180Judd
JDD024958867299181112-511582Judd
JDD025058867299191112-485116Judd
JDD0251586482988713348248190Judd
JDD02525864729886133418142212Judd
JDD02535887029915111206495Judd
JDD0253A58858298461111-389195Judd
JDD025458858298461111-2197145Judd
JDD025558858298461111-2880141Judd
JDD02565864729886133529141241Judd
JDD02575864829887133640107208Judd
JDD0258586512988813354081196Judd
JDD02595865029887133535125228Judd
JDD026058939299401122211349Judd
JDD026158940299391121-53116112Judd
JDD02625865029887133416128176Judd
JDD0263586482988613353594161Judd
JDD026558942299411122452110Judd
JDD026658942299401120-3949121Judd
JDD02675865029887133533106182Judd
JDD027058941299411122-1641129Judd
KMDD0653A58022298391224-30209253Kora
KMDD0687A590062994889828285216Kora
KMDD0692587582989591020253154Kora
KMDD0696A590062994889713301234Kora
KMDD0698A589512993989825236231Kora
KMDD0699589502993989713237182Kora
KMDD0700587602989590914282165Kora
KMDD0701A587592989590914265156Kora
KMDD07025864829926134439288197Kora
KMDD07035802529838122733276153Kora
KMDD070458025298381225-33275200Kora
KMDD07055864729926134442265188Kora
KMDD0709587582989590911238187Kora
KMDD071058025298391224-61271197Kora
KMDD0711587442996590520284250Kora
KMDD0712587422996590520266239Kora
KMDD071358025298391224-77263327Kora
KMDD07145864429926134437246196Kora
KMDD071558623299639065266243Kora
KMDD07165862329963907142622307Kora
KMDD0717586232996390724268271Kora
KMDD071858615299839068253278Kora
KMDD0719586152998390617253274Kora
KMDD07205864429926134333239180Kora
KMDD07215864329927134330225226Kora
KMDD07225802229840122845204296Kora
KMDD072358023298401224-62210367Kora
KMDD072458215298391225422881225Kora
KMDD072558215298381222-15288135Kora
KMDD07265864329927134327216291Kora
KMDD0727587412996590520248274Kora
KMDD072958615299839063247274Kora
KMDD07305864329927134220224239Kora
KMDD07315864329927134217218278Kora
KMDD074158622299639064257245Kora
KMDD0742586232996390719263249Kora
KMDD0743587412996590519258241Kora
KMDD074458936299321121-28248174Kora
KMDD074558936299321121-20261172Kora
KMDD0746587412996590521250267Kora
KMDD0747586152998390618137258Kora
KMDD0748586152998390721248288Kora
KMDD074958215298381221-38290183Kora
KMDD075058214298391222-52290215Kora
KMDD075158623299639064272253Kora
KMDD0752586232996390713273244Kora
KMDD07535864329927134219211353Kora
KMDD0754586432992713428211349Kora
KMDD075558623299639071926378Kora
KMDD075658722298201135-1726762Kora
KMDD075758707298171135-1927076Kora
KMDD075858215298391221-67286304Kora
KMDD076058615299839068242298Kora
KMDD0761586152998390716242315Kora
KMDD0766586222996390714257239Kora
KMDD077258937299331120-31270166Kora
KMDD077358937299341121-20276172Kora
KMDD077458938299321121-31302158Kora
KMDD07755862329965905-17263261Kora
KUDD006557961297361857-48085262Kora South
KUDD006657961297361857-58111280Kora South
KUDD006758095298811848-72248277Kora South
KUDD006858095298811848-58306138Kora South
KUDD006958099298811835-73303258Kora South
KUDD007058099298821833-66320261Kora South

Table 5
Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date September 12, 2023, 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off)
TonnesGoldSilverCopperAuEq
Mtg/tmozg/tmoz%ktg/tmoz
Kora
Measured3.78.741.020.52.51.2145.010.961.3
Indicated3.16.990.721.92.21.3141.39.401.0
Total M&I6.97.941.821.14.71.2586.210.242.3
Inferred14.35.602.628.713.21.62231.28.603.9
Judd
Measured0.49.050.1219.00.250.803.210.580.14
Indicated0.86.370.1715.60.420.736.27.760.21
Total M&I1.27.240.2916.70.670.759.48.680.35
Inferred2.36.270.4515.81.150.7617.27.720.56
Kora and Judd
Measured4.18.771.220.42.71.1748.210.921.5
Indicated4.06.860.920.62.61.1947.49.051.2
Total M&I8.17.832.020.55.31.1895.610.002.6
Inferred16.55.693.027.014.31.50248.38.484.5
  • The Independent Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia, and the effective date of the estimate is September 12, 2023. (Refer to technical report, titled, "Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Integrated Development Plan, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" dated November 28, 2024, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.)
  • Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  • Geological interpretation has generated a series of narrow, sub-vertical vein structures based on delineated wireframes on 10m, 20m and 25m spaced cross sections. The design of the lode wireframes is based on a combination of logged geology, Au, Cu & Ag assay grades and locally on a nominal minimum mining width of 5.2m, all coupled with geological sense.
  • Resources were compiled at 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grades for Kora and Judd.
  • Density (t/m3) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels.
  • Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.
  • Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.
  • Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).
  • Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.6481+ Ag g/t*0.0114. Gold price US$1,700/oz; Silver US$22.5/oz; Copper US$4.00/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 95% for copper and 80% for silver were used.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Executive Vice President, Exploration, Mr. Chris Muller, PGeo, and K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Andrew Kohler, MAIG, both Qualified Persons under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have reviewed and are responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, and the Kainantu Preliminary Economic Assessment, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 mtpa process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the COVID-19 virus; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section

Figure 4 - K1 and K2 Vein Plan Map (950 Level)

Figure 4 - K1 and K2 Vein Plan Map (950 Level)

Figure 5 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

Figure 5 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

Figure 6 - Judd Long Section

Figure 6 - Judd Long Section

Figure 7 - JDD0251 Core Photograph, 151.59 - 156.45m; within intersection of 5.00 m at 178.59 g/t AuEq or 177.69 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.54% Cu from the J1 Vein.

Figure 8 - JDD0251 Core Photograph

Figure 8 - KMDD0753 Core Photograph, 237.10 - 248.62m; within intersection of 10.60 m at 34.57 g/t AuEq or 27.85 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag and 3.91% Cu from the K1 Vein.

Figure 9 - KMDD0753 Core Photograph

Figure 9 - KMDD0702 Core Photograph, 123.00 - 128.24m; within intersection of 4.37 m at 33.27g/t AuEq or 32.16 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.61% Cu from the K1 Vein.

Figure 10 - KMDD0702 Core Photograph

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/064a9c40-fada-4234-95db-4c39d433638e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/413e3218-7e10-44d2-a0bb-5faaaa9969d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cc7a0d3-1619-46fd-9fb2-05f096957a89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fa60ea0-cdff-4f31-b8f3-5427b875b07f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f594a08-f037-4bea-a7cb-4100bba460dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d0e873c-d8e7-4e33-9048-5c1059e4d509

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff1e4ac-504c-4e80-b8c6-a54647c4998a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57b10fbe-eb32-45f8-8ded-23821ed0748b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ba22ab-9608-4734-a07a-9817f53e6032


