Bayer AG's stock continues to face significant downward pressure in current trading, with shares declining 0.8% to €19.07 in early trading hours. This latest drop extends the concerning trend that has seen the stock fall dramatically from its 52-week high of €36.09 reached in January, representing a nearly 90% decrease. Trading volume exceeded 144,000 shares in the initial hours, indicating persistent but measured selling activity. Despite the current market challenges, analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €27.22, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels.
Financial Outlook and Performance
The company's recent quarterly performance shows signs of marginal improvement, with losses per share decreasing from €4.65 to €4.26 compared to the previous year's period. Revenue held relatively steady at €9.97 billion, demonstrating resilience in challenging market conditions. Looking ahead, analysts project earnings of €5.00 per share for fiscal year 2024, while the anticipated dividend payout of €0.109 per share represents a slight decrease from the previous year's €0.110, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining shareholder returns despite market headwinds.
Bayer AG Stock: New Analysis - 04 December
