Regulatory News:

As at 30 June 2025, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

38,000 Tikehau Capital shares

1,049,990.00 euros in cash.

During the first semester 2025:

Number of transactions on buy side: 4,375

Traded volume on buy side: 347,775 shares for 6,924,985.88 euros

Number of transactions on sell side: 4,020

Traded volume on sell side: 345,275 shares for 6,844,319.31 euros

As a reminder:

in the previous half-year update as at 31 December 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 35,500 Tikehau Capital shares and 1,130,657.00 euros in cash;

during the second semester 2024: Number of transactions on buy side: 4,493 Traded volume on buy side: 364,514 shares for 8,024,918.05 euros Number of transactions on sell side: 3,782 Traded volume on sell side: 355,414 shares for 7,847,606.38 euros

as at 24 January 2022, date of entry into force of the current liquidity agreement, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 15,000 Tikehau Capital shares and 1,646,000 euros in cash.

The implementation of the liquidity agreement is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €50.6 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2025).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 750 employees (at 31 March 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250704832156/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 50 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com