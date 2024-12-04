HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the winning of three industry awards, affirming CITIC Telecom CPC's unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence, recognizing the deep industry expertise of its professional team, strong cybersecurity awareness among its workforce and cutting-edge innovative solutions to meet the growing cybersecurity demand and combat the increasingly rampant cyber threats and challenges.The three industry awards are:- Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited (HKIRC) - Platinum Award in Cyber Security Staff Awareness Recognition Scheme 2024;- Top Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) of the Year 2024, by Fortinet;- Top Partner Enterprise Business FY24, by Green RadarMr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "The three industry accolades are a testament to our commitment to foster internal "Human Firewall" culture in our company while providing cutting-edge security solutions externally through our cybersecurity experts, showcasing our solid foundation in both internal and external cybersecurity excellence. These industry recognitions inspire us to further elevate cybersecurity awareness and innovative solutions, unleashing more market opportunities and jointly nurturing high-quality industry development. We lead the market with our dedicated approach to promoting advanced security solutions "TrustCSI 3.0", solidifying our position as a cybersecurity leader in digital defense."HKIRC Cyber Security Staff Awareness Recognition SchemeCo-organized by The Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited (HKIRC) and ISACA China Hong Kong Chapter (ISACA), Cyber Security Staff Awareness Recognition Scheme was completed. Participating organizations include SMEs and large enterprises in banking, property management, retail and other industries. The Scheme aims to recognize organizations that are aware of the importance and have implemented suitable measures to enhance cybersecurity staff awareness within their organizations in the past 12 months. The Scheme enhances organizations' protection level by encouraging the organizations to promote "Human Firewall" concept through multiple channels such as training, policy, communication, drill, etc. The top-tier Platinum Award requires the fulfilment of all the five assessment criteria including cybersecurity training, phishing drill participation, comprehensive cybersecurity policy, reporting channels for cybersecurity issues and dissemination of cybersecurity information.CITIC Telecom CPC has clinched the prestigious Platinum Award in recognition of its dedication to enhancing network security technologies, comprehensive optimiziation of systems and policies, and the introduction of "TrustCSI 3.0" cybersecurity solution, innovative service framework and proactive defense technologies to respond to ever-increasing network threats. CITIC Telecom CPC also cultivates a culture of cybersecurity awareness among its staff through global staff training and cybersecurity drills, building a second level of defense line for the company to defend and effectively address ever-changing security threats.Collaborate to Succeed: Building a Robust Defense EcosystemsCITIC Telecom CPC achieved various prestigious awards from two cybersecurity ecosystem partners Fortinet and Green Radar, demonstrating its excellent collaboration capabilities in global cooperation strategies and cybersecurity. CITIC Telecom CPC has not only met the market demand for cybersecurity solutions, but also surpassed competitors through continuous technological innovations and close collaborations with ecosystem partners, including the launch of "TrustCSI 3.0" cybersecurity solutions in 2023, which enhances the core service capabilities of the Security Operations Center (SOC) to provide enterprises with proactive defense, integrate AI applications into their business, and optimize their intelligent operations.CITIC Telecom CPC has been bestowed "Top Managed Security Service Provider of the Year 2024" by Fortinet, a testament to the company's excellence in providing cutting-edge managed security services that exceed industry standards. In addition, CITIC Telecom CPC has been recognized as the "Top Partner Enterprise Business FY24" by Green Radar, which underscores CITIC Telecom CPC's strategic collaborations with partners to provide innovative solutions to address unique cybersecurity needs of enterprise clients.Proactively Elevating Network Security and Innovative Technologies Internally and ExternallyCITIC Telecom CPC actively pursues excellent cybersecurity capabilities, both internally and externally. Internally, CPC fosters a culture of cybersecurity awareness. Its staff have demonstrated cybersecurity best practices by always staying vigilant and employing proactive defense in the workplace, thus safeguarding the company's digital assets. Externally, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to be a trusted TechOps Security Enabler for enterprises. With a passion for innovation and excellence, its cybersecurity experts team provides professional services and tailored innovative solutions, empowering enterprises to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", CITIC Telecom CPC continues to integrate AI technology into its information security products portfolio to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions for addressing the evolving network threats. The newly-launched TrustCSI AI Pentest service functions as an AI robot cleaner which automatically operates 24x7, helping enterprises identify key vulnerabilities in the network and establish a robust defense against potential threats. CITIC Telecom CPC introduces a special offer which includes TrustCSI AI Pentest and Attack Surface Management (ASM) for internal and external vulnerabilities scanning, enhancing customers' resistance to vulnerabilities and systematically improving identification, prioritization and remediation of vulnerabilities, and continuous monitoring of hacking attempts. Enterprise security management strategy can be elevated through multiple defense measures to mitigate potential network attack risks. About CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. 