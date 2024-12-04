DJ Funding Circle Plc: Capital Reduction

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Capital Reduction 04-Dec-2024 / 10:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Capital Reduction The Company is pleased to announce that, following (i) approval of the cancellation of the amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account (the "Capital Reduction") by the Company's shareholders at its general meeting held on 14 November 2024; and (ii) formal approval on 3 December 2024 by the High Court of Justice (the "Court "), the order of the Court confirming the Capital Reduction and a statement of capital approved by the Court in connection therewith has been sent to the Registrar of Companies. The Capital Reduction will become effective upon the registration of the order of the Court and associated statement of capital by the Registrar of Companies. Further information relating to the Capital Reduction, which will create additional distributable reserves of approximately GBP293,486,755.31, is set out in the Company's notice of general meeting published on 28 October 2024. The Capital Reduction itself does not involve any distribution or repayment of capital by the Company and does not change the total number of shares issued by the Company. For and on behalf of Funding Circle Holdings plc Lucy Vernall Company Secretary -Ends- Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: CAR TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 363156 EQS News ID: 2044187 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2044187&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2024 05:04 ET (10:04 GMT)