WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.12.24
09:59 Uhr
1,600 Euro
-0,020
-1,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6401,78013:07
Dow Jones News
04.12.2024 11:37 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: Capital Reduction

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Capital Reduction 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Capital Reduction 
04-Dec-2024 / 10:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Capital Reduction 
The Company is pleased to announce that, following (i) approval of the cancellation of the amount standing to the 
credit of the Company's share premium account (the "Capital Reduction") by the Company's shareholders at its general 
meeting held on 14 November 2024; and (ii) formal approval on 3 December 2024 by the High Court of Justice (the "Court 
"), the order of the Court confirming the Capital Reduction and a statement of capital approved by the Court in 
connection therewith has been sent to the Registrar of Companies. The Capital Reduction will become effective upon the 
registration of the order of the Court and associated statement of capital by the Registrar of Companies. 
Further information relating to the Capital Reduction, which will create additional distributable reserves of 
approximately GBP293,486,755.31, is set out in the Company's notice of general meeting published on 28 October 2024. The 
Capital Reduction itself does not involve any distribution or repayment of capital by the Company and does not change 
the total number of shares issued by the Company. 
 
 
 
 
 
For and on behalf of 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Lucy Vernall 
Company Secretary 
 
-Ends- 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: CAR 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  363156 
EQS News ID:  2044187 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2044187&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2024 05:04 ET (10:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
