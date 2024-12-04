Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Frankfurt
04.12.24
08:09 Uhr
1,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2024 11:14 Uhr
Readly International AB: Readly expands German magazine offering with Condé Nast titles

Finanznachrichten News

The magazine and newspaper app Readly has expanded its German magazine portfolio by partnering with Condé Nast Germany. This collaboration brings prestigious lifestyle titles such as Glamour, GQ, Vogue, and AD to Readly's platform, along with the brand-new Condé Nast Traveller Germany, which debuted with its first German issue in September. All titles will be available to Readly subscribers starting from December 4th.

img alt="" src="https://mb.cision.com/Public/18245/4075763/aded8d1ed3a39df3_800x800ar.png">

As part of this exciting addition, Condé Nast Traveller Germany offers travel expertise and inspiration with a particular emphasis on destinations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This regional focus is especially valuable for Readly, as it caters to the unique interests of readers across all three markets.

- AD, Vogue, Glamour and GQ are among the most famous media brands in the world and have been requested by our users since the launch of Readly. We are therefore all the more pleased to be able to offer our users these iconic brands together with Condé Nast Traveller Germany. By partnering with Readly, Condé Nast is able to further strengthen its digital reach, making its premium content accessible to an even wider audience, says Jan-Sebastian Blender, Head of Content DACH, IT & NL and Managing Director DE at Readly.

For more information, please contact:
Linnéa Aguero, Head of PR & Communications, +46 725 03 32 31, linnea.aguero@readly.com

About Readly
Readly is a European category leader for digital magazines and newspapers. The company offers a digital subscription service where customers have unlimited access to 8,000 national and international titles - all in one app and at a fixed monthly fee. Readly has subscribers in 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with around 1,000 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the newspaper and magazine industry. In 2023, revenues amounted to SEK 663 million. The Readly share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
