Stratodesk Announces 2024 Edge Partner Award Winners

Stratodesk, the leading innovator of an ultra-secure endpoint operating system (OS) for modern workspaces, announced today the winners of the 2024 Stratodesk Edge Partner Awards. The award winners are recognized for their exceptional partnership commitment, dedication to customer success, and excellence in their edge computing offerings.

The first annual Stratodesk Edge Partner Awards celebrates partners across the globe in Stratodesk's Edge Channel Program, a program built to meet the unique needs of each partner to provide unparalleled value to their customers. The Stratodesk partners receiving their awards are recognized for their overall contribution to solving their customer's needs with a secure managed endpoint with NoTouch OS, for their knowledge in Stratodesk products, and their contributions to mutual business expansion and sales growth.

"We congratulate all our Stratodesk Edge Partner Award winners and thank them for their strong commitment and collaboration with us this year," said Steve Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer, Stratodesk. "Our Edge partners are essential in helping customers secure and manage their edge environments while boosting productivity and compliance."

This year, the Stratodesk Edge partners were recognized in several categories. The winners are as follows:

Global Partner of the Year: Yael-Cyber

EMEA Partner of the Year: Mightycare

APAC Distributor of the Year: Sapply

North America Partner of the Year: XenTegra

North America Distributor of the Year: Carahsoft

High Velocity Award: Pipertek

"It is a great honor for us to be named Stratodesk's Global Partner of the Year," said Yoav Hornik, CEO at Yael-Cyber. "Our partnership with Stratodesk has enabled us to deliver valuable, secure endpoint solutions to our customers bringing satisfaction that continues to pay off for us and for our mutual customers."

"We are truly honored and delighted to receive the Stratodesk Partner Award as EMEA Partner of the Year," said Peter Rudolf, CEO of Mightycare, "This recognition represents a significant milestone for us and a wonderful acknowledgment of our successful collaboration with Stratodesk."

Jeremy Hanff, Channel Development Manager at Sapply, APAC Distributor of the Year said, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition, which reflects our strong commitment to delivering Stratodesk's secure endpoint solutions all across the Asia-Pacific market, and we look forward to furthering our success together next year."

"We are honored to be recognized as the North America Partner of the Year," said Andy Whiteside, Founder and CEO of XenTegra. "Together, XenTegra and Stratodesk are empowering organizations to achieve their endpoint security and IT sustainability goals."

"We're proud to be the top North America distributor and among the industry's best and brightest organizations. We're focused on delivering Stratodesk's compelling secure endpoint solutions," said Alex LeClerc, Sales Manager at Carahsoft, winner of the North America Distributor of the Year.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Stratodesk Edge, High Velocity Award! This recognition highlights our commitment to driving joint customer success and mutual business growth with Stratodesk solutions. Our rapid growth with Stratodesk shows the increasing demand for advanced endpoint security solutions. We are proud to work with Stratodesk to improve life for our customers and excited to continue building on our strong partnership and look forward to even greater achievements in the year ahead." said Robert Cameron, CEO of Pipertek, winner of the High Velocity Award.

