ALLATRA International Public Movement, which unites volunteers from 180 countries worldwide, has been honored with historic recognition-an Apostolic Blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis.

During a series of diplomatic visits to the Vatican in the summer of 2024, ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova presented His Holiness with a comprehensive scientific report on the current state of the climate developed by the ALLATRA international scientific community. The efforts of the movement's volunteers in the fields of climate and ecology received high praise from the Holy See for their systematic approach to addressing the climate crisis.

An Apostolic Blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis has been extended to the ALLATRA International Public Movement and its president, Maryna Ovtsynova, in support of the movement's activities in environmental protection and the preservation of creation.

"Receiving the Apostolic Blessing is not only the greatest honor but also an enormous responsibility to continue our work in protecting the planet," stated ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova. She noted, "The support of the Holy See confirms that environmental responsibility today goes beyond scientific research and becomes a global humanitarian mission."

Pope Francis and ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova, Vatican, June 2024. Photo credit: Vatican Media

ALLATRA's activities are naturally aligned with the Vatican's ecological doctrine outlined in Pope Francis's encyclical "Laudato Si'" ("Praise Be to You"), which emphasizes the inseparable connection between care for nature, social responsibility, and moral duty to future generations. The Holy See, consistently advocating for urgent measures to protect the environment, has repeatedly emphasized the need for global cooperation in combating climate change, which fully resonates with ALLATRA's international mission. Special attention was given to the alignment of the organization's approaches with the Vatican's initiatives in promoting "integral ecology" -a concept that unites the ecological, economic, social, and cultural components of sustainable development.

ALLATRA focuses on scientific research on climate change, informational and educational outreach, and consolidating the international scientific community to develop effective solutions to the global climate crisis. Presentations by ALLATRA participants at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) generated widespread interest in scientific and social circles.

ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova received a gracious notification of His Holiness's blessing from the Holy See, which states:

"Dear Madam,

Your kind letter, in which you informed Pope Francis about the goals and activities of your International Public Movement and requested spiritual support, has been received.

The Holy Father, grateful for the sentiments of respect that prompted you to this gesture, assures you that he will pray for you and encourages you to continue your work in protecting the environment and preserving creation. He reminds you that 'integral ecology is an invitation to a holistic vision of life based on the conviction that everything in the world is interconnected and that we are interdependent on each other as well as dependent on our Mother Earth' (Video Message, October 10, 2020). With these wishes, His Holiness grants you the Apostolic Blessing, extending it to the volunteers and your dear ones, wishing that you may always walk with joy on the path of peace and harmony, building a harmonious world."

"It is a great honor for the ALLATRA International Public Movement to become one of the few climate-focused organizations to receive the blessing of His Holiness," emphasized ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova. She noted that "the support of the Holy See is not only recognition of the scientific and social achievements of ALLATRA volunteers but also serves as a powerful impetus for further consolidation of the international community in addressing global climate and environmental challenges."

The Holy See's blessing opens a new chapter in ALLATRA's history, confirming that caring for the planet is not only a scientific priority but also a fundamental moral duty of all humanity.

ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent non-profit organization that has been conducting large-scale research in the field of climate change for over ten years. The organization is known for its systematic approach to studying climate disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation.

