Former Adyen CTO brings decades of experience in software platform research and development, senior management, and tech strategy to Parloa's C-Suite

Matthey will drive the ongoing innovation and scale-up of Parloa's disruptive genAI platform, AMP, the next generation of customer service

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Parloa, a leader in AI-powered automation for customer service, today announced the addition of Alexander Matthey as the company's new chief technology officer (CTO). He brings more than two decades of technology innovation and development experience to Parloa, having most recently served as CTO at financial technology platform Adyen. He steps into the role just as Parloa has launched its industry-first AI Agent Management Platform (AMP).

Before joining Parloa, Matthey spent ten years in various technology leadership roles at Adyen, a leading fintech platform serving some of the world's top brands such as Amazon, Apple, Nike, Spotify, Uber, eBay, and Airbnb. He began his tenure as vice president of integrations and worked his way into more senior leadership roles, culminating in four years as the company's CTO. In that role, he scaled Adyen's global team of engineers, developers, and data scientists from 250 to 1500 strong and expanded the engineering organization from its Amsterdam headquarters to six technological development hubs worldwide. His leadership helped Adyen to process over 970 billion Euro with 1.6 billion Euro net revenue in 2023. Prior to serving at Adyen, Matthey was CTO at Glossybox, a leading e-commerce beauty subscription service operating in more than 20 countries.

In his new role, Matthey will lead Parloa's entire engineering and IT organizations following the launch of its most significant technological and innovative leap in the company's history, the industry-first AI Agent Management Platform (AMP). Parloa has tapped Matthey to continue scaling up and adding more capabilities to its groundbreaking, AI-first solution for customer service. His background in innovation and problem-solving will elevate AMP and provide Parloa customers with the future-forward tools they need to deliver the best customer experience possible.

"Alexander Matthey was probably the 'most wanted CTO' in all of Europe, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Parloa executive team. His experience and skillset will be crucial to the next phase of our development as we strive to make the customer contact center experience as simple as speaking to a friend on the phone," said Malte Kosub, CEO and Co-founder of Parloa. "Not only is Alex a brilliant, accomplished technologist, but he is an inspiring leader who sees the potential in his team and helps them meet their full potential. His leadership is exactly what we need to continue our growth trajectory."

"After my ten-year tenure at Adyen, I was in search of a passionate, ambitious team with great ideas, the ability to move quickly to implement them, and an open, collaborative culture," said Alexander Matthey. "I knew that my next project was going to focus on helping an innovative, fast-growing organization in a challenging space, such as AI. After working for a fintech leader like Adyen, I wasn't interested in taking a role at a 'second-best' company in any field, but a leader in an emerging space that generates real impact in the market. Parloa is one of the very few companies that met all of these requirements for me. I look forward to making a significant contribution as the company matures and scales to its next level."

For more information and a live demo of Parloa's groundbreaking AMP platform, go to https://www.parloa.com/platform/amp/. To learn more about career opportunities at one of the fastest-growing AI companies in the world, visit https://www.parloa.com/company/careers/.





Parloa Co-founder and CEO Malte Kosub welcomes the company's new CTO, Alexander Matthey, formerly of Adyen.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10837/231360_parloaimage1.jpg

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading AI company for the automation of customer service. Parloa's platform unites humans and AI in one team to take companies' service quality to a new level through AI-based customer service, natural-sounding conversations, and outstanding service experiences on the phone and all communication channels. The Parloa platform resolves the majority of customer queries quickly and automatically, allowing contact center agents to focus on complex issues. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs about 250 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231360

SOURCE: Parloa