Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd, (Eternis) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Sharon Personal Care, (Sharon PC), having innovation labs and manufacturing capabilities in Italy and Israel, distribution sites in US, Italy, Germany and France as well as a global distribution network.

As a result of this strategic move, Eternis further expands its global footprint, whilst leveraging the multi-location research labs, manufacturing and distribution platforms to continue serving its customers better. This acquisition marks a significant step towards diversifying its offerings and widening the portfolio into the growing personal care segment and meet the evolving demands of today.

"As we step into 2025, I speak on behalf of the team at Eternis in expressing my excitement with this significant milestone of successfully completing another overseas acquisition in our growth journey," says Mr. Rajen Mariwala, Managing Director of Eternis.

Eternis CEO Mr. Wilfrid Gambade added, "We are thrilled to welcome Sharon PC into our family. The addition of this large Personal Care pure-play and high-end manufacturer enhances our business and brings with it many strategic advantages. Sharon PC's commitment to sustainability, innovation and quality is perfectly aligned with our vision of delivering products that not only make people feel good but also reflect our values. This acquisition will further establish ourselves in Europe and US, with the ability to service our customers with products under new segment from the sites, stock hubs and offices there. The combined portfolio will uniquely position us for further growth. Further, our DNA of 'Eternally Agile and Forever Customer Centric' is also a key principle of Sharon PC's Corporate ethos. In many respects, a perfect fit."

Ms. Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon PC, said, "I see very positive outcomes as we enter into this new partnership. Our combined manufacturing and distribution footprints across India, Europe, Asia and US will offer a robust supply chain. Further, this partnership will enable us to reach Asia-Pacific with personal care products ensuring more customers can experience the brand's high-quality and innovative offerings. I am very excited about our future, together. On a personal note, as a leader, I'm happy for the exciting times to come, where we will plug-in and continue to grow & innovate."

Looking Ahead

Sharon PC will plug-in into the Eternis model. Both business units will cater to their distinct yet adjacent application markets of aroma and cosmetic/personal care. As the personal care segment continues to experience rapid growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and an increasing focus on wellness and self-care, the group aims to position itself through its innovations to anticipate the demands of tomorrow's consumers as well.

With the added benefit of expanded resources to fuel further growth, Sharon PC will maintain its product lines under the same brand name but with a modified identity infused with elements of Eternis.



Eternis



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/232339_a5ff11ddc4683b1c_001full.jpg





Wilfrid Gambade, CEO, Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/232339_a5ff11ddc4683b1c_002full.jpg





Naama Eylon, CEO, Sharon Personal Care.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/232339_a5ff11ddc4683b1c_003full.jpg

About Eternis Fine Chemicals

Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd, is a wholly-owned family business that has been in the fragrance and flavour industry for decades. The aroma chemicals business is operated by the Mariwala family. Eternis was founded in India in 1988 originally as Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Limited (HPFL) and was re-branded as Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd in 2015.

Eternis is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and has four manufacturing facilities in the State of Maharashtra (India), with a total capacity of over 66,000 tons per year of Aroma Chemicals. It has a turnover of over $250 million and has 600+ employees. Eternis made its first acquisition in 2018 with the addition of Aims Impex in India, and very soon went on to acquire Tennants Fine Chemicals Ltd, UK in 2021 and has been continuously expanding its capacities and portfolio.

For further information on Eternis, please visit www.eternis.com

About Sharon Personal Care

Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservation systems, green functional chemistries, Bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology.

Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market. The company employs about 100 people worldwide, with manufacturing, logistics and scientific facilities on three continents.

Sharon Personal Care was founded in 1992 by Assaf & Hedda Burstein as part of the Sharon Group of Companies. In 2017, Tene Investment Funds, a leading Private Equity fund based in Tel-Aviv, acquired majority ownership of the Sharon Group.

For further information on Sharon PC, please visit www.sharonpc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232339

SOURCE: Sharon Personal Care c/o Resource Advantage