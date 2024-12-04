Zinnov Expands European Presence with New Office in London

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in London, a pivotal step in its ongoing European expansion.

This strategic move underscores Zinnov's commitment to being closer to its customers, which include large enterprises, retail giants, energy and utilities companies, BFSI, private equity firms, and technology service providers. With businesses increasingly focusing on value creation through talent optimization and operational efficiency, Zinnov is well-positioned to deliver its expertise and drive impactful outcomes.

Speaking at the office launch, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "Over the years, we have collaborated extensively with numerous European clients, including those in the UK, helping them globalize operations, access the right global talent, strengthen technology strategies, and make strategic investments. As companies across verticals accelerate their efforts to create differentiation amidst prevailing macro trends, establishing a presence closer to our existing customers became a strategic imperative. This move not only enables us to deepen relationships with current customers but also to engage new ones, driving both top-line growth and bottom-line efficiencies. London provides a robust platform for us to access mainland Europe, facilitating deeper engagements and guiding enterprises through the complexities of the global tech landscape."

Adding to this, Mohammed Faraz Khan, Partner and Head - EMEA, Zinnov, said, "The UK represents a pivotal gateway to Europe's dynamic enterprise ecosystem, and the launch of our London office underscores Zinnov's commitment to enabling strategic transformations for businesses across the region. Our focus is on bridging critical gaps-whether in digital innovation, operational scalability, or talent optimization-to help enterprises navigate the complexities of globalization. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver localized expertise combined with a global perspective, empowering organizations to accelerate growth, foster innovation, and achieve sustainable competitive advantages."

With an existing office in Paris, France, and now London, Zinnov continues to anchor its European presence to effectively serve its customers across the consulting value chain. The London office solidifies Zinnov's presence across major global markets, aligning with its commitment to guiding Fortune 500 and mid-market companies toward optimized, scalable, and impactful growth strategies.

"We are excited to strengthen our foothold in Europe with our new London office," Natarajan added. "This expansion reflects our commitment to partnering closely with our customers in the region, helping them navigate complexities, optimize talent, and drive sustainable value creation."

With its expanded European presence, Zinnov continues to set the benchmark for innovation and customer-centric solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in an evolving global landscape.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, London, Paris, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights - across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

