Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, has appointed three prominent aviation experts to its Airline and Airport On-Time Performance Advisory Board. The move underscores Cirium's commitment to maintaining its position as the global gold standard for airline and airport performance analytics.

As the first and only company to establish an On-Time Performance Advisory Board, Cirium ensures an unbiased, data-driven view of operational excellence. The latest appointments-Eamonn Brennan, Scott McCartney, and Alex de Gunten-bring over 75 years of combined experience, enhancing the board's mission to uphold Cirium's reputation as the industry benchmark.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said "Adding Eamonn, Scott, and Alex to our Advisory Board is a confirmation of our unwavering commitment to operational reliability and excellence. Their unique perspectives, spanning safety, operations, performance, journalism, and global airline strategy, will amplify our ability to provide independent, accurate data and insights. Together, we are shaping the future of aviation performance analytics for our partners worldwide."

Meet the New Advisory Board Members

Eamonn Brennan

Eamonn Brennan joins the board with a distinguished record of leadership in aviation safety, performance, and airspace management. Currently serving as a Non-Executive Director at Ryanair, Brennan was the Director General of EUROCONTROL from 2018 to 2022, steering the organization through pivotal challenges such as the record-setting summer of 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, he ensured the resilience of the European Air Traffic Network, overseeing 11 million annual flights.

Previously, Brennan served as Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority (2002-2017), achieving significant advancements in safety, cost efficiency, and airspace management. A pioneer in privatization efforts, he led the Airline Group's successful bid for the UK's first partial privatization of an Air Navigation Service Provider. Brennan has also held key leadership roles, including Chairman of CANSO Global and the COOPANS Alliance.

Scott McCartney

Scott McCartney, a renowned aviation journalist and business consultant, brings decades of expertise in analyzing and reporting on industry trends. For over 20 years, he penned The Middle Seat, The Wall Street Journal's celebrated travel column, where he launched its highly regarded airline performance rankings.

McCartney was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team of journalists for its coverage of 9/11 and the author of four acclaimed books. His numerous accolades include the George Polk Award and SABEW's "Best in Business" honors. Currently, he serves as an adjunct professor at Duke University and hosts Airlines Confidential, a globally recognized business podcast. He also leads Middle Seat LLC, a consultancy specializing in media training and aviation research.

Alex De Gunten

A seasoned aviation executive with a global perspective, Alex de Gunten joins the board with over 20 years of strategic leadership experience. As Business Development Officer at HEICO Aerospace, he has played a pivotal role in advancing aerospace innovation.

Previously, de Gunten served as Executive Director of the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), fostering collaboration among regional airlines to address industry challenges. He also drove international expansion efforts as Vice President at LAN Chile and Canadian Airlines International. A multilingual leader fluent in English, Spanish, and French, de Gunten is a sought-after speaker and advisor to organizations such as ALTA and TravelX.

Strengthening Cirium's Advisory Board

Chaired by Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen, the board now comprises a powerhouse of aviation expertise, including former airline executive Willy Boulter, ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, and Atmosphere Research Group President Henry Harteveldt.

Board member, Mike Malik Cirium's Chief Marketing Officer also serves as On-Time Committee Chairperson, and Lydia Webb, Cirium's Marketing Director Americas Strategic Programs, is the Board Secretary.

This strengthened board equips Cirium to continue delivering unmatched insights and analytics to airlines, airports, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry.

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204844057/en/

Contacts:

For Cirium media inquiries please contact media@cirium.com