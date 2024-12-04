AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director of the Company, Gillian Doran, has dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Officer Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 3 December 2024 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 10,883 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Gillian Doran have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 3 December 2024 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 4,081 Price per security US$25.7823 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$105,217.57 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

