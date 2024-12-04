Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
04.12.24
13:10 Uhr
23,630 Euro
+0,370
+1,59 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,56523,62013:18
23,56023,61013:19
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 12:30 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Equinor exercise option period for AKOFS Seafarer

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinor Energy AS ("Equinor") has now notified AKOFS Offshore AS ("AKOFS Offshore") that the three-year option period under the existing contract for the vessel "AKOFS Seafarer" is exercised. The option period is estimated to commence in late Q4 2025, after the vessel has completed its customary Special Periodic Survey (SPS) and in direct continuation of the current contract period. The option period has a total value of about USD 300 million and means that the vessel will perform light well intervention services (LWI) for Equinor up to late Q4 2028.

Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) currently owns 50% of AKOFS Offshore but has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 25% interest. Reference is made to press release dated 6 November 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Jing Taklo, Head of Financial Reporting, Akastor ASA, on 4 December 2024 at 12:15 CET.

About AKOFS Offshore:

AKOFS Offshore is a provider of vessel-based subsea well installation and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates three specialized offshore vessels, AKOFS Santos, Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer, with the first two vessels contracted to Petrobras for work in Brazil and the last one contracted to Equinor for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company employed 352 people as per the end of 2023. AKOFS Offshore is owned by Akastor AS (50%), Mitsui & Co., Ltd (25%) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (25%).

For further information, please visit homepage: https://www.akofsoffshore.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-equinor-exercise-option-period-for-akofs-seafarer-302322365.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.