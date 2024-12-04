KEFI GOLD AND COPPER

KEFI has announced that it is raising c £10.6m by issuing c 1.9bn shares at a price of 0.55p. The full raise is in five parts: a firm placing, a retail offer, a conditional placing, a conditional subscription and a conditional issue. The first two have now been completed, raising £5.4m (gross) via the issue of 988.5m shares. The remaining three require shareholder approval from a general meeting on 2 January. Assuming this to be the case, they will raise a combined £5.1m (gross) via the issue of a further 933.2m shares.

