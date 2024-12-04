Georgia Capital's (GCAP's) net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 6.2% q-o-q in Q324 in Georgian lari terms (3.3% in sterling). The private portfolio companies performed well operationally, whereas the stock value of GCAP's holding in Bank of Georgia (BoG) remained flat quarter-on-quarter, after de-rating in Q224 amid political uncertainty. Meanwhile, international strategic investors seem to remain confident in Georgia's prospects, as highlighted by GCAP's strong uplift on the disposal of the beer and distribution business to Royal Swinkels, which added 1.8pp to its NAV performance. GCAP continues NAV-accretive buybacks (+2.4pp accretion in Q324) financed by record-high recurring dividends received from the portfolio. However, its shares continue to trade at a wide discount to reported NAV of 48.9% (narrowing slightly versus the one-year average of 54.6%).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...