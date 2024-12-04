Proxymity Limited: Proxymity and Glass Lewis Join Forces to Enhance Digital Voting Efficiency for Institutional Investors

Proxymity, a global leader in digital investor communications, and Glass Lewis, a global leader in proxy voting and corporate governance insights, have announced a strategic partnership enabling institutional investors to carry out their end to end proxy voting process faster and more efficiently.

Glass Lewis clients can now leverage Proxymity's proprietary technology and market connectivity for company meetings supported by the Proxymity platform. Benefits include instant meeting notifications, extended voting deadlines, and improved transparency throughout the meeting lifecycle, including true post-meeting vote confirmations.

Glass Lewis is well-recognized for delivering its proxy research and vote recommendations approximately 20 days in advance of company AGMs, providing clients more time to make vote decisions. With Proxymity's extensive connectivity with issuers and leading custodian networks globally, investors using Glass Lewis can also benefit from improved voting deadlines, further expanding the amount of time investors have to cast their votes. The utilization of modern, real-time APIs, ensures investors can view and exercise accurate, up-to-the minute, voting entitlements. This represents another key step in bringing issuers and their shareholders closer together with real-time transparent communication and data.

"We are thrilled to partner with Glass Lewis to empower institutional investors with unmatched transparency and efficiency in their voting processes. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to streamline investor communications and ensure stakeholders have the tools they need for informed and timely execution of their shareholder rights," said Dean Little, CEO of Proxymity.

"As the governance landscape continues to evolve, our partnership with Proxymity demonstrates our commitment to improving the timeliness, accuracy and transparency of the proxy voting process through the use of modern technologies and streamlined solutions. Together, we're setting new standards for voting efficiency and transparency that benefit all stakeholders," said Glass Lewis, Chief Operating Officer, John Wieck.

###

About Proxymity:

Adopted by 87% of FTSE 100 companies, Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024," "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023" and FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in FinTech."

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io .

About Glass Lewis:

Founded in 2003, Glass Lewis is a leading global provider of independent corporate governance, stewardship, and proxy voting solutions. The firm serves more than 1,300 investment managers and pension funds globally, who use its high-quality corporate governance and ESG research and proxy voting software to carry out their fiduciary duties. Glass Lewis also helps companies understand and implement corporate governance best practices and how investors view them. Headquartered in San Francisco, Glass Lewis has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.glasslewis.com .

Source: Proxymity Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com