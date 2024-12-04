Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into a binding Option Agreement with Caprock Mining Corp. (CSC-CAPR) ("Caprock") for the option of its 100% owned Destiny gold property, located in Despinassy Township, 75km northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Terms of the Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Caprock must make the following cash payments and share issuances to Big Ridge and exploration expenditures to earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property:

Issue 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of Caprock on the Closing Date, which must occur no later than April 2, 2025;

Pay $100,000 in cash and issue $250,000 in shares on or before the first anniversary of the closing date;

Pay $250,000 in cash and issue $350,000 in shares on or before the second anniversary of the closing date;

Pay $400,000 in cash and issue $700,000 in shares on or before the third anniversary of the closing date; and

Make exploration expenditures totalling $200,000, $750,000 and $1,000,000 in the first, second and third years of the Option Agreement, respectively.

Upon Caprock's satisfaction of the exploration expenditure and share-based payment obligations described above, it will assume Big Ridge's existing 100% interest in the Destiny gold property. Big Ridge will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on the property, subject to a $1.0 million buy-back right in favour of Caprock.

Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO of Big Ridge commented: "We are excited to work with the Caprock Mining team as they advance the Destiny Gold Project and unlock value for shareholders. We believe the Project has significant exploration potential and look forward to Caprock's initial exploration program."

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns an 80% interest in its flagship Hope Brook Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Big Ridge also owns 100% in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec.

Acknowledgement

Big Ridge acknowledges and appreciates the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources' financial support of the Company's 2023 exploration programs through the Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

