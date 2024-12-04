New supply agreements with premium Chinese electric vehicle company demonstrates strong demand for VIA's automotive solutions

VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced two new business awards from a tier 1 Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker for pillar-to-pillar display solutions. One product combines two 24 inch- displays on one cover glass. The other one combines two displays with mentioned size on one flat cover glass. These awards bolsters VIA's presence as a trusted solutions provider within the automotive market.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA optronics, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our new business wins with a premium player in China's EV market. These projects are in line with VIA optronics' strategy of producing locally for local. Additionally, it enables VIA to establish itself within the Chinese EV market, which the Company views as a strong opportunity for growth, as EV production continues to accelerate in the region."

Chochoiek concluded, "These innovative products combine our core competencies in the field of large size bonding with multiple displays on one cover glass by using different technologies and processes. Our technology is the perfect match to meet the market demands within the display area. In this case, we deliver the solutions for the pillar-to-pillar display trend for the automotive interior."

VIA has already started production on the first award and expects to begin production in the second half of 2025 for the second award.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204255339/en/

Contacts:

Alexandra Müller-Plötz

AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com

Phone: +49-911-597 575-302