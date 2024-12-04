MAGSHAPE orosoluble magnesium earns highest ratings for sensory properties in blind tasting

Lubrizol has announced that melt-in-your mouth magnesium powder sticks incorporating Lubrizol's MAGSHAPE microcapsules were rated a palate-pleasing option in a new consumer study. The results strengthen evidence for the value proposition of MAGSHAPE microcapsules as a magnesium ingredient that can support the creation of sensory-appealing, stand-out magnesium products that align closely with on-the-go consumer needs.

MAGSHAPE microcapsules are a highly concentrated source of magnesium in which magnesium oxide particles have been micronized to provide a bioavailable, stable and water-dispersible ingredient that can be incorporated into a variety of delivery formats.

In the test, participants were given five orosoluble powder formulations that contained 250 mg of magnesium from different sources. MAGSHAPE microcapsules were compared to commonly used magnesium salts, including magnesium oxide, magnesium citrate, magnesium bicarbonate, and magnesium bisglycinate. The powder that incorporated MAGSHAPE microcapsules emerged as preferred in terms of both taste and texture. The panellists also stated that the sachet containing MAGSHAPE microcapsules was one of the most ideal formulations for delivering the daily recommended dose of magnesium in one dose.

"While magnesium is emerging as a popular go-to for the proactive health-conscious consumer, we identified the most common complaints associated with magnesium via an AI-driven search: taste and texture," explained Isabel Gómez, Global Marketing Manager for Lubrizol Nutraceutical business. "This study shows that MAGSHAPE effectively targets these complaints and helps manufacturers formulate effective, sensory-appealing magnesium products that stand out on the marketplace."

Powdered supplement formats are gaining traction on the marketplace as customers increasingly focus on sensory appeal and convenience. Magnesium has also grown in popularity and is the top-selling mineral on the global marketplace. According to Mintel GNPD, this mineral was included in 47% of vitamin and mineral supplements launched in 2023. It is prized for its ability to reduce tiredness and fatigue, prevent muscle cramps, promote post-sports recovery, improve bone and joint health, and enhance sleep quality.

