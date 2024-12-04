BingX Unveils Christmas Miracle Trading Challenge with 1M USDT Prize Pool

Anzeige
04.12.2024 13:12 Uhr
VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its latest Christmas Miracle Trading Challenge. Running from December 4th to the 30th, it offers participants a chance to take on thrilling trading challenges while sharing an extraordinary total prize pool amount of 1,000,000 USDT. With individual and team competitions, exciting rewards, and unique opportunities for newcomers, BingX aims to ignite the holiday spirit with an innovative trading experience, making this a season to remember for crypto traders of all levels.

"The Christmas Miracle campaign reflects our dedication to building a vibrant, inclusive trading community while rewarding participants for their talent and enthusiasm," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "By combining exciting prizes with dynamic competition, we aim to inspire participation from seasoned traders and beginners alike. This initiative is more than a festive celebration - it's our way of enhancing trader skills, recognizing talent, and showcasing the strength of our platform."

The Christmas Miracle campaign represents BingX's goal to cultivate a thriving trading ecosystem, offering exciting opportunities for all participants. Traders can join individual competitions with a 600,000 USDT prize pool or team challenges with an additional 400,000 USDT prize pool - both guaranteeing certain rewards. To add to the festive excitement, traders can light up stars on a virtual Christmas tree and earn 1 SOL as a personal reward. For team players, they can invite friends to join the team competition and unlock bonus rewards of up to 1,000 USDT. New users also enjoy an exclusive prize pool, along with extra rewards for completing tasks like registration and KYC verification.

The BingX Christmas Miracle campaign is more than just a holiday celebration; it's a call to action for traders to showcase their skills, climb the leaderboard, and reap incredible rewards. This festive initiative positions BingX as a global leader in the cryptocurrency trading space. The event's innovative structure and substantial rewards reflect BingX's dedication to empowering traders and creating engaging opportunities. By hosting such a diverse and inclusive competition, BingX is attracting talented traders worldwide while setting a benchmark for trading excellence.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

(PRNewsfoto/BingX)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573366/BingX_Christmas_trading_1200x675_no_texts.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-unveils-christmas-miracle-trading-challenge-with-1m-usdt-prize-pool-302322385.html

