Naoris Protocol announces World's First Post-Quantum DePIN for Cybersecurity & Digital Trust ahead of Testnet

As the digital world is increasingly threatened by advanced cyberattacks and looming quantum computing challenges, Naoris Protocol unveils groundbreaking technology that revolutionizes digital security through the world's first Post-Quantum powered Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) for cybersecurity and digital trust.

Backed by prominent figures including DNS designer David Holtzman, former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Shanfari & Partners Chairman H.E. Sheikh Thamer Said Ahmed al-Shanfari, this innovative protocol transforms traditional untrusted devices into a decentralized security layer of cyber-trusted validator nodes, eliminating single points of failure that plague centralized security systems.

Decentralized Security: A Necessary Shift Amidst Rising Centralized Failures

The launch comes at a critical time, following the CrowdStrike outages in July 2024 that demonstrated the vulnerabilities of centralized security frameworks. These incidents disrupted global services across aviation, banking, and media sectors, highlighting the urgent need for decentralized security solutions.

"Current centralized models are vulnerable by design," states David Carvalho, CEO & Founder of Naoris Protocol. "Our protocol decentralizes digital security, where every device becomes a secure validator node as part of a trusted, incentivized layer that uses post-quantum cryptography to create a real time, decentralized validation brain."

The protocol introduces four key innovations:

Post-Quantum Security: Designed to withstand quantum computing, ensuring sensitive data and blockchain infrastructures are protected from next-generation cyber threats.

Decentralized Security Layer: Devices actively validate and prove their trusted state in real time, creating a self-reinforcing security layer that scales without weakening.

Incentivized Security Model: Devices are rewarded for maintaining security validations across the network to continually reinforce cyber defenses.

Real-Time Validation: Continuous verification of node integrity mitigates risks of compromise or collusion, a stark contrast to static and reactive centralized systems.

Impact on Expanding DePIN Ecosystems

With the DePIN market projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028, Naoris Protocol positions itself as the critical security DePIN for both Web2 and Web3 infrastructures. As DePIN expands into various industrial applications, the protocol provides essential infrastructure for DePIN ecosystems across cloud computing, storage, wireless and energy, offering unprecedented cyber resilience for community compute network models.

DNS pioneer David Holtzman, serving as Chief Strategy Officer, emphasizes:"Naoris Protocol is not just another blockchain project; it's the security backbone that enables the entire DePIN sector to thrive safely. This could be the catalyst that propels decentralized infrastructures into mainstream adoption."

Incentivized Testnet Launch

The upcoming Testnet launch will allow users to participate in stress-testing this revolutionary system. Validating and maintaining security standards, while counteracting threats like phishing and network breaches, the testnet will lay the groundwork to seed a global post-quantum cybersecurity DePIN.

