Sustainability Partners: HDOT Announces Hawai'i's Second NEVI-Funded EV Charging Station at Aloha Towers

Sustainability Partners Excited to Collaborate with HDOT on its Clean Energy Goals

Sustainability Partners, a Public Benefit Company and a leader in sustainable infrastructure funding, deployment, and ongoing maintenance, is proud to support the Hawai'i Department of Transportation (HDOT) in advancing clean transportation infrastructure with the opening of Hawai'i's second NEVI-funded EV charging station at Aloha Tower Marketplace on O'ahu. This project marks a significant step in expanding sustainable, accessible EV charging options statewide and aligns with Hawai'i's commitment to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2045.

"With this new station at Aloha Tower, we're bringing essential infrastructure to one of Hawai'i's busiest areas, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to choose sustainable transportation options," said Robin Shishido, deputy director of the Highways Division at HDOT. "These fast chargers are strategically placed to support Hawai'i's clean energy goals and enhance convenience for EV drivers."

The NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the United States lead global transportation electrification efforts, and build out alternative fuel corridors by constructing a national network of electric vehicle chargers. Through the NEVI-funded program, Sustainability Partners is excited to assist HDOT in developing a future where EV charging stations are accessible and abundant throughout Hawai'i. HDOT plans to build 11 NEVI charging stations statewide.?

Arnold Albiar, managing partner at Sustainability Partners in Hawai'i, stated, "Our goal is to create reliable and innovative infrastructure that addresses both present and future needs. We are excited to collaborate with HDOT on projects to help Hawai'i realize its vision for a sustainable and resilient transportation network."

The Aloha Tower EV charging station is equipped with four 150 kW DC fast chargers to support EV drivers and accelerate Hawai'i's transition to cleaner energy solutions. Sustainability Partners remains committed to collaborating on innovative projects that drive sustainability, reduce emissions, and provide critical infrastructure to communities.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

