Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (CGEO)



04-Dec-2024 / 12:14 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 4 December 2024

Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (LSE: CGEO).

Georgia Capital's (GCAP's) net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 6.2% q-o-q in Q324 in Georgian lari terms (3.3% in sterling). The private portfolio companies performed well operationally, whereas the stock value of GCAP's holding in Bank of Georgia (BoG) remained flat quarter-on-quarter, after de-rating in Q224 amid political uncertainty. Meanwhile, international strategic investors seem to remain confident in Georgia's prospects, as highlighted by GCAP's strong uplift on the disposal of the beer and distribution business to Royal Swinkels, which added 1.8pp to its NAV performance. GCAP continues NAV-accretive buybacks (+2.4pp accretion in Q324) financed by record-high recurring dividends received from the portfolio. However, its shares continue to trade at a wide discount to reported NAV of 48.9% (narrowing slightly versus the one-year average of 54.6%).

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



