Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 13:18 Uhr
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: World's Largest Biometric System for Banks by DERMALOG Protects the Accounts of Over 64 Million Customers

Finanznachrichten News

HAMBURG, Germany and LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 64 million Nigerians now conduct their banking transactions through accounts safeguarded by advanced biometric technology. This cutting-edge solution was developed by DERMALOG, Germany's leading manufacturer of biometric identification systems.

In 2015, DERMALOG implemented a biometric system for 23 Nigerian banks and the country's central bank, enabling customers to register their accounts using fingerprint and facial recognition. By verifying identity through biometric features, subsequent transactions, such as deposits and withdrawals, can be completed quickly and securely.

The identity verification system developed by DERMALOG is deployed nationwide in Nigeria. It plays a crucial role in combating fraud in the financial services sector and protecting account holders from unauthorized access to their savings. Additionally, the solution simplifies access to financial services for Nigerian citizens, marking a substantial stride towards greater financial inclusion.

"Over the past decade, our innovative technology has made a vital contribution to enhancing security in Africa's largest economy. Our collaboration with the Nigerian banking sector is a prime example of how biometrics can streamline access to essential everyday services while significantly improving security," said Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG.

DERMALOG is Germany's pioneer in biometrics and the country's largest manufacturer of biometric systems. Founded in 1995, the company develops fingerprint, facial, and iris recognition identification solutions. DERMALOG's technology is now used worldwide in more than 100 countries by 260 governmental authorities and companies for applications such as border control, ID issuance and banking services.

Picture is available at AP.

Caption: In 2015, DERMALOG implemented a biometric system for 23 Nigerian banks and the country's central bank, enabling customers to register their accounts using fingerprint and facial recognition.

Press contact:
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
+49 (0) 40 13 227 0
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-largest-biometric-system-for-banks-by-dermalog-protects-the-accounts-of-over-64-million-customers-302322394.html

