2024 WLAN Industry Summit: "In Unity and Innovation Toward a New Era" and World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA) 2024 General Assembly Focus: Collaborating with International Industry Partners to Promote WAA Certification System and Testing.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28th, Shenzhen played host to a gathering of global WLAN industry leaders at the 2024 WLAN Industry Summit: "In Unity and Innovation Toward a New Era," alongside World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA) 2024 General Assembly. Esteemed leaders and key partners in the WLAN sector convened to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the WLAN industry in 2024 while sharing insights and exploring the future direction of the industry.

Notably, WAA has made significant breakthroughs in enhancing its certification framework, expanding its testing capabilities, and accelerating its internationalization process, all of which have provided a strong boost to the global WLAN industry's prosperous development.

During the Summit, WAA released the "WLAN Advanced User Experience Technologies Whitepaper", which offered an in-depth analysis of the latest advancements in technological innovation, standard development, and performance evaluation. The white paper highlighted particularly outstanding achievements in accelerating network transmission speeds, strengthening stability, and optimizing user experiences.

In addition, WAA's certification services emerged as a standout highlights of the Summit. The certification services, which underwent a comprehensive upgrade in 2024, were widely recognized by industry partners and global markets. This milestone underscores WAA's leadership in driving technological innovation and standardization.

The Summit also showcased WAA's powerful testing capabilities, with the introduction of a new testing platform. This platform integrates cutting-edge technologies and equipment, offering efficient, accurate, and comprehensive testing services across the entire product lifecycle, from research and development to mass production. Additionally, WAA launched an all-encompassing performance evaluation service for WiFi 7 devices, designed to provide consumers with precise and reliable purchasing advice.

Entering 2024, WAA has adopted an increasingly open approach to global cooperation, forging closer relationships with international industry organizations such as IEEE 802.11 and the SAMENA Telecommunications Council.

Building on these significant achievements, WAA's testing system and certification standards are beginning to have a tangible impact on the industry, laying a solid foundation for improving the overall quality and performance of WLAN products globally. The "WAA Certification" standard is increasingly becoming synonymous with high-quality WLAN products, reflecting the Alliance's unwavering commitment to achieving excellence both domestically and internationally.

