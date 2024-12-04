The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has commissioned a 500 kW solar rooftop project in Tuvalu's capital, Funafuti, along with a 2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Tuvalu, an island country midway between Hawaii and Australia, has commissioned a new solar and storage project with the ADB, featuring a 500 kW on-grid solar rooftop array and a 2 MWh BESS in the capital, Funafuti. "The project is under the Pacific Renewable Energy Investment Facility and has a $6 million support. It is ADB's first for Tuvalu's energy sector," the ADB said in a statement. "The project also installed solar PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...