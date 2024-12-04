Respiratory Health Technologies Partners with Boomerang Studio for the Launch of SinuSauna: A Revolutionary Innovation in Respiratory Wellness

SinuSauna is the First Heated Dry Air Therapy Product for Drug-Free Congestion Relief

Respiratory Health Technologies (RHT), an emerging leader in respiratory wellness, has launched its first product, the SinuSauna, through a transformative partnership with Indy-based Boomerang Studio. SinuSauna is the first product to use heated dry air therapy to potentially prevent congestion without the need for medications and nasal irrigation.

RHT was selected by Boomerang Studio, the studio arm of Boomerang Ventures, which specializes in helping early-stage connected health tech companies successfully de-risk, develop, and launch market-ready products. This collaborative effort underscores Boomerang Studio's mission to support innovative healthcare solutions that can profoundly impact everyday lives. SinuSauna is expected to make a significant mark in respiratory wellness by enabling individuals to manage congestion and nasal and throat hygiene from the convenience of their homes without the use of drugs.

"Launching SinuSauna is a proud moment for us at Respiratory Health Technologies," said Nancy Wright, CEO & Co-founder of RHT. "Our unique approach brings the science of heated dry air therapy directly into people's homes, making it easier than ever for individuals to address congestion and potentially stop the common cold germs from growing. This partnership with Boomerang Studio has been instrumental in helping us turn our vision into reality, setting a new standard in respiratory care."

A Breakthrough in Respiratory Care

Developed by two physicians, SinuSauna was born from an unmet need to harness dry, heated air for respiratory wellness. The co-founders joined forces with two experienced medical device engineers to create a prototype. However, with their full-time careers limiting their ability to bring the product to market, they turned to Boomerang Studio for guidance on commercialization.

Through this collaboration, RHT refined the SinuSauna prototype into a user-friendly, scientifically-supported product. With more than 63 million Americans as potential users, SinuSauna addresses the ongoing demand for effective upper respiratory solutions in the U.S. market.

"SinuSauna represents a leap forward in at-home respiratory care, providing doctor-invented heated dry air therapy to consumers in a convenient, natural format," said Wright.

Manufacturing Partnerships and Innovation Hubs

RHT partnered with 316 Product Development for SinuSauna's production, ensuring quality, assembly, and distribution. 316 Product Development partners with the Hope Center Indy, providing valuable skills building opportunities to women rescued from human trafficking.

"We're proud to partner with Respiratory Health Technologies in bringing the SinuSauna to life," said Jake Flagle, President of 316 Product Development. "This alliance allows us to apply our expertise in product design, and contract manufacturing and provides meaningful opportunities for the women at The Hope Center to flourish. Together, we're creating a product that promotes wellness while supporting positive community impact."

Additionally, RHT operates from the 16 Tech Innovation District, positioning the company in a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration and economic growth.

"The team at Respiratory Health Technologies embodies the spirit that defines the 16 Tech Innovation District," said Emily Krueger, President and CEO of 16 Tech Community Corporation, the nonprofit responsible for the 16 Tech Innovation District. "From idea to commercialization, 16 Tech has the resources to support entrepreneurs as they bring new products and services to life."

"Being at 16 Tech has allowed us to connect with fellow trailblazers and leverage networking opportunities, accelerating our journey from concept to market," said Wright.

A Vision for Growth and Future Success

Following its 2022 pre-seed raise with funds heavily focused on R&D, RHT successfully launched SinuSauna into the market in October 2024, with initial inventory available on Amazon. In 2025, RHT is targeting a seed raise to build inventory, scale operations, and establish a strong market presence. The company's trajectory aligns with Boomerang Studio's goal to nurture healthcare ventures with clear commercial paths and exit strategies.

"SinuSauna is a perfect example of how Boomerang Studio helps bring powerful health innovations to market," said Eric Beier, MD, Partner and Chief Medical Officer at Boomerang Studio. "RHT's journey from idea to commercialization demonstrates the strength of our synergistic approach, allowing pioneering healthcare solutions like SinuSauna to address real needs. We're thrilled to support RHT's path to success and look forward to seeing how SinuSauna changes respiratory wellness."

Experience Relief with SinuSauna

From frequent flyers to frequent cold sufferers, parents looking to safeguard a family's health, medical professionals to caregivers, or individuals simply wanting to breathe easier, SinuSauna offers a science-backed solution to support respiratory wellness. SinuSauna embraces a new level of comfort and peace of mind with heated dry air therapy designed to help people stay healthy.

Discover the difference and join the movement toward better respiratory health, order SinuSauna today, by visiting sinusauna.com.

About Respiratory Health Technologies

Founded in 2021, Respiratory Health Technologies (RHT) is a venture-capital-backed health tech company developing advanced respiratory wellness solutions. RHT is dedicated to addressing some of the most common and challenging respiratory health issues by leveraging the power of heated dry air therapy. With a focus on reducing the symptoms and likelihood of respiratory infections, RHT designs products like the SinuSauna to support upper respiratory wellness by utilizing heated air technology. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, RHT operates at the intersection of health tech and wellness. For more information, visit sinusauna.com.

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit Boomerang.vc.

