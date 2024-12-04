Appointment of industry expert to drive innovation and excellence in antibody discovery and engineering, to support market demand from global pharma and biotech

FairJourney Biologics S.A., leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, today announced the appointment of Dr Marc van Dijk as Chief Scientific Officer of Antibody Discovery and Engineering. A leader in the field, Marc's appointment will ensure the Company is prepared to meet the evolving needs of its customers within the therapeutic antibody space, bolstering the Company's capabilities across its cutting-edge platforms and fostering new strategic partnerships with global biotech and pharma companies.

As CSO of Antibody Discovery and Engineering, Marc's core focus will be on driving innovation within the Company's antibody discovery and engineering divisions, ensuring FairJourney Biologics remains the leading provider of antibody solutions. His expertise will complement and support the Company's long-term growth strategies, including the expansion of capabilities in key areas such as Single B-Cell Technology. In addition, Marc will oversee the optimization of existing processes, enabling the team to respond to customer requirements most efficiently and in accelerated timelines.

Marc brings over 25 years of experience to the Company, specializing in leading platform development and antibody discovery programs. Prior to joining FairJourney Biologics, he was CSO at MiNK Therapeutics, where he provided crucial leadership for advancing the Company's therapeutic pipeline. Throughout his career, Marc has held several senior leadership positions, including VP of Antibody Technology at Genmab and CTO at 4-Antibody and Agenus. At the latter, Marc oversaw development of the Company's proprietary antibody discovery platform, Retrocyte Display, and led collaborative discovery programs with the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research.

Marc holds a Ph.D in Molecular Biology from Utrecht University, Netherlands, and completed his postdoctoral fellowship in Molecular Biology at the University of California, San Diego. He has also held a tenure-track position in the Department of Immunology at the University Medical Centre, Utrecht.

Dr. Marc van Dijk, CSO of FairJourney Biologics, commented: "I've known and worked with the team at FairJourney Biologics for over 12 years, both as a client and a regular attendee to the excellent Antibody Series and other events, and have always been very impressed by the combination of excellent science, fantastic team spirit and entrepreneurial prowess. I'm very much looking forward to supporting our journey in becoming the leading provider of antibody-based drug discovery and development services."

For more information, please visit: https://fjbio.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204918176/en/

Contacts:

Media

Zyme Communications

Lily Jeffery

Tel: +44 (0)7891 477 378

E-mail: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com