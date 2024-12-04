New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - SmartSites is pleased to announce that Microsoft Advertising has named the company as a finalist for its Partner of the Year Awards in the Channel Partner of the Year category.

SmartSites Co-Founders Alex and Michael Melen

These partners have developed exceptional solutions and services based on Microsoft technologies and achieved impressive results for themselves and their clients.

SmartSites, a finalist in the Channel Partner of the Year category, has established itself as a trusted leader in digital marketing, consistently delivering innovative solutions and driving measurable success for clients through its partnership with Microsoft Advertising.

"This acknowledgment positions SmartSites as a key player in the digital marketing space. It enables us to demonstrate the value we bring to our clients through customized strategies and impactful digital advertising solutions.

Our inclusion as a finalist emphasizes our success in delivering innovative campaigns through Microsoft Advertising's comprehensive suite of solutions," shared the company.

Microsoft Advertising invited selected partners to celebrate their success together at the award's in-person ceremony that took place on November 14, 2024, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York.

About SmartSites:

SmartSites was founded in 2011 by brothers Alex and Michael Melen and has quickly risen to become a leader in digital marketing. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years, SmartSites offers exceptional SEO, PPC, Email Marketing, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, and web design services. With over 1,000 5-star reviews, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering data-driven results and unmatched client success across a wide range of industries.

