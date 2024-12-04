Whatfix and Sophos Win Innovation Award at the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards EMEA

Innovative Partnership Recognized for Driving Significant Operational Savings and Elevating User Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , a global leader in digital adoption platforms (DAPs), together with its client Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has been named the Innovation Award winner at the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards for the EMEA region and was also a finalist for the Transformation Award category. The ISG Paragon Awards recognize partnerships that leverage new approaches and technologies to drive transformative success.

Whatfix has been empowering Sophos' transformation of its training and support systems and helping the company to enhance user engagements through digital adoption for over six years. Sophos faced the challenge of managing a large volume of support tickets due to feature-rich products installed in diverse environments around the world. To address this, Sophos implemented Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) solution to provide in-app guidance, including self-help options, proactive nudges, and targeted pop-ups, to deliver critical information at the point of need, effectively managing support queries and reducing ticket volume. This enabled users to independently resolve common issues, allowing Sophos support teams to focus on more complex tasks.

Sophos has achieved both quantitative and qualitative outcomes directly aligned with its business objectives of reducing support overhead and enhancing the user experience. Most notably, Whatfix DAP's in-app guidance has enabled recurring annual savings of $500,000 and effectively supports 1.5 million users globally. Additionally, Sophos leverages Whatfix to deliver a scalable and impactful training solution, ensuring seamless alignment and proficiency across its diverse user base.

"We are honored to receive this recognition with Sophos," said Khadim Batti, CEO at Whatfix. "Our partnership showcases the value of DAP solutions in improving operational burdens and providing intuitive user experiences for organizations with a worldwide presence. The measurable outcomes we've achieved demonstrate the real-world impact of Whatfix's platform in helping global businesses like Sophos succeed."

Rémi Preghenella, director, Product Documentation and Digital Adoption, Sophos, said, "We are thrilled to have won the prestigious ISG Paragon 2024 award for innovation. This award is a testament to the close collaboration between Sophos and the Whatfix team, which allowed us to develop groundbreaking new approaches to help our customers become more proficient and successful with Sophos products. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and customer-centric mindset of our entire organization."

The Whatfix platform also provided seamless documentation access and delivered actionable insights through product analytics, all powered by its DAP. With real-time insights into user interactions, Whatfix empowered Sophos to optimize support documentation and better understand user journeys, identifying gaps where additional guidance or content was needed. Using Whatfix's multilingual capabilities, tailored messaging, and role-specific announcements, Sophos improved engagement and streamlined operations for its diverse user base across seven languages. The success of this partnership has led Sophos to expand Whatfix's usage across other departments and explore further opportunities with Whatfix's solutions.

Whatfix was recently the sole DAP vendor to be named a "Customers' Choice" in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer Report.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is advancing the "userization" of application technology, by empowering companies to maximize the ROI of digital investments across the application lifecycle. Powered by GenAI, Whatfix's product suite includes a digital adoption platform, simulated application environments for hands-on training, and no-code application analytics. Whatfix enables organizations to drive user productivity, ensure process compliance, and improve user experience of internal and customer-facing applications. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

