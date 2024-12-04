Company Collaborates with Ukrainian Government Stakeholders and Humanitarian Organizations to Accelerate Demining Efforts and Support Restoration of Critical Infrastructure

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven drone imagery analysis, today announced its latest landmine detection milestone in Ukraine, identifying over 16,500 lethal explosive items using imagery taken from everyday drones and its recently patented Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered SpotlightAI software ecosystem. The rapidly increasing number of detections is the result of expanded real-world data collection and prior usage by customers and stakeholders including the United Nations, the Ukrainian government and major humanitarian organizations currently conducting operations across Ukraine. For a real-life short video demonstration of SpotlightAITM's newly released features in operation, please click here

Safe Pro is actively working with Ukrainian government entities, multiple humanitarian organizations, and U.S. government prime contractors advocating to increase awareness of SpotlightAI and its ability to rapidly detect hundreds of explosive items including newly approved anti-personnel landmines and cluster munitions. Moving beyond humanitarian land release efforts, the Company believes that its AI-powered image analysis tools can play a critical role in supporting country-wide drone surveys as a precursor to safe reconstruction efforts including drone survey operations around military installations and civilian infrastructure including roads, bridges, dams, and power/water utilities.

"The scale and magnitude of the landmine crisis in Ukraine continues grow daily with the potential increased usage of anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions. Before the critically needed reconstruction of civilian infrastructure begins, the land will need to be surveyed for deadly landmines -- a massive undertaking only possible with off the shelf drones and AI. That is why we are actively engaging with stakeholders in Washington and a wide range of international stakeholders to illustrate how novel technologies such as our SpotlightAIcan accelerate global efforts, reduce costs and improve the safety of those denied their land," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Unprecedented Detection and Speed with SpotlightAI

Safe Pro's patented SpotlightAI system, has analyzed more than 921,471 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 16,540 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,219 hectares (over 10,424 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually.

World Bank Group assessments estimate an astounding 17 million hectares of Ukrainian land may be contaminated with explosive ordnance. With AWS's Hyperscale capabilities, SpotlightAI is helping to tackle this massive challenge every day, accelerating the survey and land reclamation process.

For updates on Safe Pro's technology in action, visit Safe Pro AI's Real-Time Landmine Detection Counter, where every mine detected brings Ukraine a step closer to safety and recovery.

To view a recent video interview about the work Safe Pro is doing in Ukraine with AWS, please visit AWS' social media channels including

YouTube AWS Public Sector

X -AWS for Governments

LinkedIn AWS Public Sector

Facebook AWS Public Sector

SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, UXO and explosive remnants of war. The SpotlightAI software ecosystem, supported by AWS' hyper scalability, can process massive amounts of drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. It can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

The capabilities of SpotlightAI to rapidly process drone-based images to detect and geo-locate landmines and UXO in Ukraine was also featured in a Partner Success with AWS case study. A video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

