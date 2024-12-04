Indica Labs Joins the AWS Partner Network

Indica Labs, the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services, announced today that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and co-sell customer offerings. With the successful completion of the foundational technical review of HALO®, HALO AI, HALO Link, and HALO AP®, these platforms are now AWS Qualified Software. Customers now have confidence that the cloud architecture utilized by Cloud Services for life sciences and clinical deployments is validated by AWS.

"Indica Labs is honored to join the APN," said Eric Runde, Chief Operating Officer, Indica Labs. "AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider and it is an honor to meet their rigid standards and bring their technical advantages to customers of Indica Labs."

In addition to confidence in the security, performance, and scalability of HALO deployments, an optimized cloud deployment can lead to significant cost savings for customers. In a recent Cloud Services deployment of HALO®, HALO AI, and HALO Link software at the University of Washington BioRepository and Integrated Neuropathology (BRaIN) laboratory, a Cloud Services managed AWS deployment led to a 40% reduction in AWS cost in four months. Dr. C. Dirk Keene, Professor, University of Washington Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology Leader, commented, "Moving our HALO deployments to the cloud with Cloud Services has decreased monthly costs substantially and has allowed us to easily collaborate with other research institutions across the country."

The Cloud Services team is comprised of AWS Certified Solution Architects who have deep subject matter expertise in HALO deployments and are experienced with performing data migrations and facilitating custom integrations. Cloud Services customers maintain full ownership over their AWS account while Cloud Services manages all technical aspects of implementation and ongoing maintenance to deliver a highly performant and scalable HALO environment.

As an APN member, Indica Labs joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

For more information, visit https://indicalab.com/cloud-services/ and https://aws.amazon.com/partners/.

HALO AP® is CE-IVDR marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe, the UK, and Switzerland. HALO AP® is For Research Use Only in the USA and is not FDA cleared for clinical diagnostic use. In addition, HALO AP® provides built-in compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, and GDPR.

About Indica Labs: Indica Labs is the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform revolutionizes quantitative evaluation of whole slide images. HALO Link provides collaborative image management while HALO AP® and HALO AP Dx deliver enterprise digital pathology for primary diagnosis with regulatory clearances in multiple markets. Through a commitment to open pathology, performance, scalability, and ease-of-use, we help pharma companies, diagnostic labs, hospitals, research organizations, and Indica's own Cloud and Pharma Services make discoveries and diagnoses that transform patient care and scientific discovery.

