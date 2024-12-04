Anzeige
04.12.2024 14:14 Uhr
EVOLOH,Inc: EVOLOH Signs Supply Agreement for 0.5 Gigawatts of Revolutionary Electrolyzers for Low-Carbon Hydrogen

Finanznachrichten News

The company's patented and high-performing electrolyzers leverage an efficient, affordable manufacturing platform with a 100% domestic supply chain.

SANTA CLARA, CAPELLEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / EVOLOH, Inc, a cleantech company that manufactures electrolyzer stacks for hydrogen production, today announced it has reached important commercial and technical milestones on its path to making low-carbon hydrogen globally accessible. EVOLOH's scalable, high-throughput manufacturing technology and high efficiency NautilusTM platform of advanced liquid alkaline electrolyzers represent a step change in green hydrogen production.

EVOLOH has signed a supply agreement with a large, US-based renewable energy developer for half a gigawatt (0.5 GW) of electrolyzer stacks. The supply is secured through a non-refundable deposit that applies to the purchase cost once EVOLOH completes its Lowell, MA Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

"This agreement is a recognition of the tremendous benefits of EVOLOH's electrolyzer technology and manufacturing process, and comes on top of more than sixteen gigawatts (16 GW) of signed intent for supply of Nautilus stacks and modules" said Dr. Jimmy Rojas, founder and CEO of EVOLOH. "Using only local supply chains for commodity raw materials, high-speed roll-to-roll processing, and the most power-dense stack design in the industry, EVOLOH can produce in a few weeks what would take other electrolyzer manufacturers months to supply," Rojas added.

The supply agreement comes at the same time EVOLOH is commissioning a new pilot testing facility located at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, CA. EVOLOH moved into the 25,000 square-foot building in September of this year.

"In Santa Clara, we're currently operating dozens of stations at power ratings of tens of kilowatts (10s kW) for pilot testing, and we'll soon be able to test stacks for up to several hundred kilowatts (100s kW)," said Rojas. To the testing capabilities in Santa Clara, EVOLOH is adding in 2025 a pilot facility in Lowell, MA for factory acceptance testing of full stacks up to one megawatt (1 MW) in power consumption. Commercial demonstration projects of multiple megawatts are also in negotiation with several developers to be commissioned beginning in 2026.

To fund the expansion of pilot facilities and commercial demonstrations, EVOLOH has increased its funding via additional grants, notes and equity. "To date, we've raised over forty million dollars ($40 million), much of it non-dilutive, to ensure that we can deliver on large-scale supply of the most advanced electrolyzers on the market," explained Rojas. "Our investors recognize the massive value of our low-cost approach to manufacturing and commercializing electrolyzers and continue to support us through this exciting time."

About EVOLOH:

Founded in 2020, EVOLOH Inc., is revolutionizing the manufacturing of water electrolyzers to make low-cost clean hydrogen production possible at gigawatt scale anywhere in the world. NautilusTM stacks, the company's patented electrolyzers, leverage advanced liquid alkaline technology to minimize costs and technical risks, while also maximizing manufacturing productivity, durability and efficiency. EVOLOH is backed by Engine Ventures, NextEra Energy Resources, 3M Ventures, and VXI Capital, and is supported by Breakthrough Energy Fellows and others. For more information, visit https://evoloh.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

info@evoloh.com

Contact Information

Dr. Jimmy Rojas
Chief Executive Officer
info@evoloh.com

Dr. Art Shirley
Chief Commercial Officer
art.shirley@evoloh.com

.

Source: EVOLOH,Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
