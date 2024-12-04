Huntington Learning Center Named to Newsweek's 2025 Best Customer Service List

Recognized for Outstanding Support, Huntington Reinforces Its Commitment to Accessible and Effective Tutoring Solutions

Huntington Learning Center , the nation's leading K-12 tutoring and test prep provider, has been named to Newsweek and Statista's 2025 " America's Best Customer Service " list, earning second place in the "Services: Employment, Education & Child Care" category. This prestigious recognition reflects Huntington's dedication to providing high-quality, individualized learning solutions that address the diverse needs of families and students nationwide.

"This honor highlights our ongoing commitment to providing personalized, accessible, and impactful education," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center. "At Huntington, we believe every student deserves the best education possible, and we work tirelessly to support families both in-person and online."

With approximately 300 locations across the country and flexible tutoring options - including in-person, virtual, and a hybrid (in-person and online) options - Huntington ensures quality tutoring is accessible to families wherever they are. Its individualized learning plans address unique student needs, enabling them to overcome academic challenges and achieve measurable results.

As the educational landscape evolves with rapid innovations like AI-powered tools, Huntington remains a trusted resource for parents seeking effective and proven learning solutions. For nearly 50 years, Huntington's proven approach has helped students recover from learning loss, strengthen academic foundations, and achieve their goals, whether through personalized tutoring or rigorous test prep programs.

By combining award-winning customer service with a mission to make quality education accessible, Huntington continues to lead the way in addressing post-pandemic learning gaps and creating brighter futures for students nationwide. For individuals interested in joining Huntington's mission-driven franchise network and empowering their communities through education, visit our Franchise Development website .

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in-person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. We prep for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com .

