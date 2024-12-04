7Environmental Launches Innovative ESG Product at Reuters Energy Live, Ushering In a New Sustainable Economy in the AI Era

7Environmental , a new provider of SaaS environmental solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) product at Reuters Energy Live , taking place in Houston, Texas on December 4-5, 2024. This innovative solution, powered by advanced AI modules, marks a significant step towards a new sustainable economy where ESG benefits businesses, investors, and the planet - delivering results, not just processes.

The 7Environmental ESG product delivers:

Enhanced ESG performance: Through comprehensive data analysis, identify areas for improvement and track progress toward sustainability goals.

Reduced complexity and improved performance : Introducing groundbreaking modules for sustainable supply chains, AI-driven data collection, policy and regulation tracking.

Efficiency : Cuts down reporting times from months to days, leverages AI to analyze existing data and eliminate manual efforts formerly associated with ESG reporting.

Improved risk mitigation: Real-time insights and AI-powered recommendations to make informed investment decisions that align with ESG principles.

Increased knowledge: Communicate ESG performance to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Competitive advantage: Lead the market by demonstrating business performance through active sustainability and gain access to green finance instruments

"We are thrilled to unveil our ESG solution at Reuters Energy Live," said Kobe Nagar, Co-founder and CEO at 7Environmental. "This is a critical step-change for companies looking to navigate the complexities of sustainability and environmental reporting, creating long-term value. Our AI-powered solution empowers organizations to make ESG an integral part of their business strategy, driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable business. In the AI era, our clients receive immediate results and actionable insights, not just lengthy processes."

7Environmental's ESG solution launch at Reuters Energy Live signifies the beginning of a new era where ESG transcends from a reporting burden to a powerful driver of business success. By simplifying ESG reporting, analysis, and strategy, 7Environmental is making sustainability accessible and actionable for all.

To learn more about 7Environmental and the unveiling of its ESG solution, please visit: www.7environmental.com

About 7Environmental:

7Environmental is a North Carolina-based company specializing in AI-powered Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions. Our innovative platform empowers organizations to transcend compliance. With real-time insights, automated workflows, comprehensive data collection and analysis, we help improve sustainability performance, mitigate risks, and drive meaningful impact. 7Environmental takes ESG beyond compliance obligation into a strategic opportunity, driving a new sustainable economy.

Contact:

Doron Gez

media@7env.ai

www.7environmental.com

SOURCE: 7Environmental

View the original press release on accesswire.com