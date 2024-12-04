Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has officially launched its latest innovation in Professional Mobile Radio (PMR), the next-generation DMR Trunking Cube Base Station DS-6250S at a widely-anticipated webinar at the end of November 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202955982/en/

Hytera Next-Gen DMR Trunking Cube Base Station DS-6250S (Photo: Hytera)

Hytera offers three series of DMR infrastructure, including DMR Trunking Pro, Lite, and Cube base stations, which are widely adopted in public safety, utilities, transportation, and various businesses across the world. The unveiling of DS-6250S is set to further enhance the DMR Trunking Cube series' ability in empowering professionals with reliable and versatile group communications and collaboration in various industrial settings.

Enhanced Functionalities and Flexibility

The DS-6250S is a state-of-the-art DMR Tier III base station that utilizes advanced software-defined radio (SDR) and multi-carrier technologies. It features a highly integrated, compact form factor, weighing just 16.7kg with a 20L volume. This small yet powerful design allows for easy transportation and installation, greatly reducing setup costs. Its IP68 rating and 20 kA lightning protection ensure reliable performance even in the harshest outdoor environments.

Optimized Spectrum Usage

Built on advanced multi-carrier technology, the DS-6250S utilizes carrier spacing above 50kHz and supports DMR trunking simulcast, enabling multiple base stations in the network to share the same frequency. This efficient spectrum usage maximizes communication capacity while minimizing frequency requirements, making it an ideal solution for high-traffic environments.

Cost-Effective and Scalable

The DS-6250S supports carrier capacity expansion without additional hardware. By utilizing multi-carrier and SDR technologies, a single base station can support up to 8 carriers (UHF) or 4 carriers (VHF) through remote software updates, eliminating the need for physical reconfiguration or reconstruction. This capability both simplifies network expansion and significantly reduces associated costs and downtime.

Lower Power Consumption

The DS-6250S is designed with efficiency in mind, consuming less than 350W only one-third of the power used by traditional base stations. The low power design reduces the need for large battery setups, resulting in significant savings in electricity and site rental costs. Compatibility with solar power systems also allows for easy deployment in remote areas. Additionally, its efficient heat dissipation design eliminates the need for dedicated air conditioning, further slashing opex (operating expenses).

High Reliability and Wide Coverage

The new base station is built for maximum reliability, featuring a redundant design and tri-diversity receiving. In scenarios where multiple base stations operate with different frequencies, if one station malfunctions, others can continue providing service. Furthermore, its maximum output power of 50W ensures extensive coverage, making it ideal for challenging environments where reliable communication is crucial.

Easy Deployment and Efficient Networking

The DS-6250S base station can be wall-, pole-, vehicle-, and trailer-mounted. It is equipped with both optical fiber and LAN ports for wired cascading and supports external wireless linkage, ensuring seamless connectivity with existing networks. The DS-6250S can be networked independently or combined with other base stations from the DMR Trunking Pro and Lite series.

The launch of the DS-6250S reflects Hytera's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in PMR technologies. It will offer users a powerful, scalable, and cost-efficient solution tailored to meet the demands of various industries.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202955982/en/

Contacts:

lele.yao@hytera.com