HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 25th Hong Kong Forum drew to a successful close today, facilitating exchange and creating cooperation opportunities among businesses from different regions. Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide (FHKBAW), the two-day event attracted more than 320 business leaders from 28 countries and regions, focusing on hot topics such as Hong Kong's business outlook, the development of the Northern Metropolis and youth entrepreneurship, providing participants with in-depth insights into different areas and actively promoting the advantages of Hong Kong's "eight centres".Promoting Hong Kong as a key international business platformGiving the opening remarks on the first day of the event, Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "We have held the Hong Kong Forum for 25 consecutive years. In the late 1990s, when the Asian financial crisis gripped much of the region and the long process of recovery had just begun, we launched this event to demonstrate to the world that, despite the crisis, our city remained a vital international business platform."She also mentioned the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA). "With Hong Kong being the most international city in the GBA and a two-way gateway to Mainland China, our city is a 'super-connector' linking the mainland with the world. With our strengths in traditional industries and the strides we are making in newer sectors, Hong Kong is brimming with opportunities. Amid today's digital and sustainability agendas, the city is accelerating its transition towards a more innovation-driven, digitally competitive and greener future."Hans Poulis, Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, said: "We had some remarkable sessions lined up this year, including a discussion on the foundation of global competitiveness that emphasised the critical role of the rule of law and international cooperation in maintaining Hong Kong's status as a leading financial hub. We also explored the Northern Metropolis initiative, which aims to position Hong Kong as an international business and innovation hub, highlighting its strategic significance within the Greater Bay Area. We also delved into the efforts of local industries to drive sustainability, showcasing innovative practices that are shaping a greener future for Hong Kong."John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, was Guest of Honour at the Hong Kong Forum's keynote luncheon on the second day of the event (4 December). He said: "Hong Kong is the world's "super connector". Hong Kong has long attracted businesses and investors, thanks to our clear and compelling advantages - from a free and open investment environment and simple and low tax system, to modern infrastructure and logistics networks and the unfettered flow of information, capital, goods and people."He additionally mentioned: "To build on our strengths, the Hong Kong SAR Government has implemented a wide range of initiatives, over the past two years, promoting economic opportunities. We are pressing ahead with the development of the "eight centres" of excellence, as set out in the 14th Five-Year Plan, as well as the Northern Metropolis, the new engine of Hong Kong's economic future. We've also set up Hong Kong Talent Engage and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, to boost our strategic value and drive for talent and enterprises."Focusing on HK's legal system, the Northern Metropolis and green transformationUpholding the rule of law and maintaining strong international cooperation are essential to the continued success of Hong Kong as a global financial and business hub. In a session titled "The Foundation of Global Competitiveness" on the first morning of the forum, Rimsky Yuen, Senior Counsel and former Secretary for Justice, examined how Hong Kong's robust legal system, based on the principles of common law and the independence of the judiciary, has been instrumental in establishing the city as an open, transparent and trusted place for business.The latest Policy Address highlighted how Hong Kong is moving forward, with the Northern Metropolis becoming a new engine for the city's future growth. Vic Yau, Director of the Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office of the Development Bureau, provided participants with an overview of the key features and strategic significance of the Northern Metropolis initiative, highlighting its potential to strengthen Hong Kong's role as a leading finance-technology "dual engine" within the GBA. The Northern Metropolis will provide a new economic impetus for Hong Kong, underpinned by innovation and technology development that will help the city develop into an international business and innovation hub.Sustainability was also in focus at the forum, with local business leaders sharing their valuable experience in promoting green transformation in different industries and enterprises and providing participants with a comprehensive overview of their sustainability efforts and innovations. The speakers included Adriel Chan, Chair of the Hang Lung Group; Joseph Law, Managing Director of CLP Power; Poman Lo, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Regal Hotels International; and Heidi Yu Spurrell, Founder & CEO, Future Green.In the morning session on the second day of the forum, a group of young Hong Kong-based entrepreneurs, include Sidhant Gupta, Cofounder of Clear Robotics Limited; Carla Martinesi, CEO & Cofounder of CHOMP; and Christian Secci, CEO & Cofounder of alfred24, discussed their experiences running startups with a focus on innovation and transformation, exploring how innovation drives entrepreneurship and creates fresh ideas, new technologies and different models that can help to transform industries.The forum also announced the latest addition to the FHKBAW, with the Spain-Hong Kong Business Association joining its ranks this year. This signals the continued expansion of the federation and reflects the strong interest European countries have in establishing ties with Hong Kong.Global business representatives visit Hong Kong logistics facilitiesOver the two days of the forum, FHKBAW representatives visited key logistics facilities, including Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited, Hong Kong International Airport and Cainiao Smart Gateway, to gain a better understanding of the latest developments in Hong Kong's logistics and air cargo industry, and to experience the unique opportunities presented by city's "eight centres".The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the FHKBAW. The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the FHKBAW. The federation, founded in 2000, comprises a network of 49 business associations with about 11,000 business executives and professionals from 38 countries and regions as its members.Forum website: https://hkforum.hktdc.com/conference/hkforum/en 