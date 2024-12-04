Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI and tech stocks issues a snapshot for the sector featuring Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and marketing solutions that just announced AI implementation for its platform.

Research and Markets recently reported, "The AI in social media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.53%, reaching a market size of US$6.74 billion in 2029 from US$1.92 billion in 2024. AI is altering the landscape of social media at breakneck speed."

Precedence Research says it is expected to be worth around USD 54.07 billion by 2034.

Positioning for this growth,Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) just announced a strategic partnership with Tedras Global Solutions, LLC and its principal, Courtney Doutherd, a globally recognized software engineer and artificial intelligence (AI) expert. This collaboration aims to integrate state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) into Thumzup's flagship ad-tech platform, marking a bold step toward redefining social media advertising.

From the news: Courtney Doutherd, a globally recognized AI expert and alumnus of MIT and Wharton, brings over 25 years of proven experience in AI, software engineering, and program management to lead Thumzup's AI initiatives. With a distinguished career that includes contributions to industry leaders like SpaceX, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM, Doutherd has achieved notable milestones such as developing robotic integration software for space shuttles and satellites, pioneering Blu-ray technology at Sony, and establishing AI frameworks at Bell Labs and Xerox PARC. Her expertise extends to implementing a microfinance system across 60+ countries. Doutherd's leadership ensures Thumzup's platform is poised for unparalleled scalability and personalization, leveraging groundbreaking AI frameworks and engineering large-scale systems to drive transformative growth.

Strategic Highlights:

The integration of advanced AI technologies is projected to enhance Thumzup's platform performance by improving recruiting, training and support of gig economy sales people, advertisers and users

By allowing brands to easily, programmatically, and directly pay consumers for their social media posts, Thumzup introduces a unique, democratized approach to social media advertising.

With Doutherd's leadership, the company is poised to deliver rapid innovation and remain at the forefront of ad-tech advancements.

We are excited to welcome Courtney to the team," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "His vast expertise in AI and programmatic systems should accelerate the execution of our vision deliver next-generation technology to consumers and businesses. Together, this will enhance the Thumzup platform as the premier solution for social media branding and marketing."

Steele added, "Integrating advanced AI capabilities will not only streamline our platform's operations but also significantly broaden our market reach and effectiveness, accelerating our growth and efficiencies to enhance the platform experience for both advertisers and creators. This milestone establishes a robust foundation for our ongoing growth and innovation, solidifying Thumzup as a leader in the social media advertising landscape."

Thumzup is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the surging demand for personalized digital marketing solutions, offering businesses a way to directly connect to their audience while rewarding users for authentic engagement. This initiative highlights the Company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value through technological leadership and market differentiation.

Yesterday Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced its plans to redefine digital advertising by integrating its disruptive ad tech platform with Elon Musk's X Corp. (formerly Twitter), a social media giant with over 535 million monthly active users. This expansion aligns with Thumzup's mission to maximize advertiser reach and turn everyday users into brand ambassadors.

From the news: By integrating with X, Thumzup expands its potential reach to a massive and engaged audience, complementing its existing presence on Instagram. This would position Thumzup for continued growth in the booming digital advertising market which is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2027.

Thumzup Media Corporation announced in November the beta launch of its highly anticipated video capabilities, including integration with Instagram Reels. Instagram and its trademark are owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.

From the news: "We are excited to unveil our new video posting feature and its integration with Instagram Reels. I strongly believe Thumzup's integration with Instagram Reels should significantly accelerate our growth. This new feature in our ad-tech platform provides our community of users with new opportunities to monetize their creativity while offering our advertisers a more dynamic way to connect with audiences on one of the most popular social media platforms," stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. "With an audience of over 726 million unique users, Instagram Reels' provides enormous reach and engagement [1]. We expect Thumzup's Instagram Reels integration will be transformative for our community, advertisers, and shareholders."

On October 30th Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook's owner Meta Platforms, Inc. reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We had a good quarter driven by AI progress across our apps and business," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

From the news:

Third Quarter 2024 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) - DAP was 3.29 billion on average for September 2024, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Ad impressions - Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 7% year-over-year.

Average price per ad - Average price per ad increased by 11% year-over-year.

Revenue - Total revenue was $40.59 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 20% year-over-year.

Costs and expenses - Total costs and expenses were $23.24 billion, an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Capital expenditures - Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $9.20 billion.

Capital return program - Share repurchases were $8.86 billion of our Class A common stock and total dividend and dividend equivalent payments were $1.26 billion.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities - Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $70.90 billion as of September 30, 2024. Free cash flow was $15.52 billion.

Long-term debt - Long-term debt was $28.82 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Headcount - Headcount was 72,404 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Another one of the top social media stocks talking about the importance of AI implementation, Pinterest, Inc. announced on November 7th its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

From the news:

Q3 revenue grew 18% year over year to $898 million.

Global Monthly Active Users ("MAUs") increased 11% year over year to 537 million.

GAAP net income was $31 million for Q3. Adjusted EBITDA* was $242 million for Q3.

Total costs and expenses were $904 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter with users reaching another all-time high of 537 million and revenue growth at 18%," said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. "Our AI investments are driving results by powering better personalized experiences and greater performance for advertisers, with our lower-funnel ad tools being the fastest-growing part of our business. Advertisers are increasingly relying on Pinterest to engage our growing audience who see us as a great place to find inspiration, curate and shop."

Also reporting earnings and talking about the importance of AI in its growth, Snap Inc. .announced financial results on October 29th for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I'm proud of the team's progress this quarter, delivering strong community growth and deepening engagement while driving improved financial performance," said Evan Spiegel, CEO. "Our investments in AI and AR are powering new creative experiences for our community and driving innovation across our advertising platform, underpinning our long-term growth opportunity."

From the news:

Q3 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue was $1,373 million, compared to $1,189 million in the prior year, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Net loss was $153 million, compared to $368 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $132 million, compared to $40 million in the prior year.

Operating cash flow was $116 million, compared to $13 million in the prior year.

Free Cash Flow was $72 million, compared to $(61) million in the prior year.

Looking to the future, as AI technology advances at exponential rates, AI in social media offers an unlimited future of reshaping social media marketing, branding and its revenue growth.

