Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a change of senior officers. As part of a strategic reorganization to strengthen its focus on corporate awareness and project development, the Company has appointed PJ Murphy, the current Chairman of the Board, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Cole McClay, the current CEO, will transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

The change comes as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to ensure the successful advancement of its projects and to enhance its corporate awareness initiatives. With Cole McClay transitioning to the role of COO, the Company will benefit from a more focused approach to project management, while PJ Murphy will dedicate more time to engaging with stakeholders as CEO.

Cole McClay, who has served as CEO since February 2021, has been instrumental in leading Forge Resources Corp. through its various stages of growth and development. In his new role as COO, Mr. McClay will continue to focus on overseeing the day-to-day operations and development of the Company's key projects, ensuring that Forge Resources remains on track to achieve its long-term goals.

Meanwhile, PJ Murphy who has experience in engaging with capital markets, is poised to step into the role of CEO. With an increased focus on investors, Dr. Murphy will leverage his experience to build relationships with stakeholders, provide strategic leadership, and position Forge Resources for continued success and growth.

PJ Murphy, CEO, stated: "I am excited to take on this new responsibility and look forward to building stronger relationships with our investors, while continuing to drive Forge Resources forward in its development projects. Cole McClay has done an exceptional job in getting the Company to where it is today, and I am confident that we will continue to thrive with this new structure in place."

Cole McClay, COO, added: "This new role will allow me to focus even more closely on the operational aspects of our projects. I look forward to working alongside PJ Murphy and the rest of the team to ensure the continued growth and success of Forge Resources."

The Company also wishes to express its gratitude to both Cole McClay and PJ Murphy for their ongoing dedication and leadership as Forge Resources continues its efforts to advance its key projects.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company holds a 40% interest, with an LOI in place to acquire up to 60% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

