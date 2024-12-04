Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has signed a Front-end Engineering and Design (FEED) contract with Heidelberg Materials for its GeZero project to integrate an industrial-scale carbon capture and storage solution into its cement production facility in Geseke, Germany. Fluor will recognize the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204614714/en/

A rendering of Heidelberg Materials' cement production facility in Geseke, Germany. (Photo: Business Wire)

"GeZero is a flagship project for the decarbonization strategy of Heidelberg Materials and Fluor is excited to assist with this pioneering technology," said Mike Alexander, Group President of Fluor's Energy Solutions business. "Carbon capture and permanent storage is crucial in meeting sustainability goals."

Fluor will be responsible for design integration of several decarbonization technologies at the Geseke cement production facility. Construction is planned to start in 2026, with commissioning three years later.

Based on state-of-the-art second generation advancedOxyfuel technology, Heidelberg Materials' project aims to capture 700,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. Once captured, the CO2 will be transported to offshore storage sites in the North Sea via pipeline or ship, where it will be permanently and safely stored.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 34,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 265 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

EnergySolutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204614714/en/

Contacts:

Brett Turner

Media Relations

864.281.6976

Jason Landkamer

Investor Relations

469.398.7222