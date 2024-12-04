Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced new milestones and progress for the company's ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, working to impact positive change within the technology sector. On the heels of welcoming Akeneo's new CEO Romain Fouache, Akeneo is focused on retaining and attracting socially conscious customers and partners in an effort to increase sustainability, diversity, and ethical practices heading into 2025.

Throughout the history of the business, Akeneo has grounded its culture and business mission in its commitment to social responsibility, and 2024 proved to be a pivotal year for the company's CSR efforts. With the strategic hire of Camille Fant as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility in 2023, the company is doubling down on its CSR efforts as Fant leads by example, making her mark within the company and industry.

Fant has been spearheading Akeneo's plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% per customer within the next year and extending the company's gender equality index score while expanding Akeneo's core CSR initiatives. Her initiatives include launching an actionable employee volunteer program, an internal climate transition planning task force, and focusing on increasing training, practices, and toolkits for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Akeneo has also expanded its partnerships with companies working to tackle gender inequality, combating change for women in tech, and supporting diversity within the tech sector.

Additional highlights include:

Akeneo held its first Women in Leadership Summit on September 26. The event hosted speakers such as Sabrina Jaksa and Nadine Pichelot, with the theme "Our Journey Forward."

Carbon Footprint Reduction: Decreased employee carbon footprint, achieved 100% of the forecast goal with an average of 8.97 tCO2e per employee.

Forecasted a Gender Equality Index score of 93/100 across all regions, exceeding company goals.

"Akeneo's continued commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility lies at the heart of our mission and values. By putting an increased emphasis on sustainability, diversity, and our ethical business practices, we are not only building a better company for our employees but committing to a better future for everyone," said Romain Fouache, CEO at Akeneo. "We are proud of the progress we have made thus far in 2024 and look forward to continued progress. By partnering with other businesses and customers committed to similar values, we are effecting meaningful change on a global scale, especially within the tech industry."

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

