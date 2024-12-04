Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) ("PrimaryH2" or the "Company"), a natural hydrogen exploration company, is pleased to announce the inclusion into Natural Hydrogen Venture's NatH2 Index (the "Index"). The NatH2 Index, which is an equally-weighted index of companies offering substantial exposure to natural hydrogen, is designed to encourage further investor interest in natural hydrogen. The Index is managed by Natural Hydrogen Ventures (nhventures.dk), one of the world's first natural hydrogen investment funds.

"Being one of the first focused indices of its kind, the inclusion into the NatH2 Index increases our visibility and exposure to investors, namely in Europe and abroad," commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen.

"We welcome Primary Hydrogen to the NatH2 Index. Since shifting its focus to natural hydrogen, the Company has quickly hit the ground running, acquiring a portfolio of prospects and raising an impressive amount of capital - especially compared to industry peers - to further its natural hydrogen ambitions. All in all, the Company's focus and determination easily secures its place among the 10 companies in the NatH2 Index," stated Morten Stahl, Industry Expert and Editor of NatH2investing.com.

About The NatH2 Index

The NatH2 Index, provided by NatH2investing.com, is a platform dedicated to covering investment opportunities in the emerging natural hydrogen industry. The NatH2 Index is an equal-weighted index comprising ten publicly traded companies that currently offer the highest exposure to natural hydrogen, measured as an estimated percentage of their overall activities. It is denominated in USD and is updated every weekend using Friday's closing prices.

NatH2investing.com is an affiliate of Natural Hydrogen Ventures (NHV), the world's first investment fund specializing exclusively in natural hydrogen. NHV's investment activities are limited to private companies, distinct from the publicly traded companies featured in the NatH2 Index.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a natural hydrogen exploration company with an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in BC. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232341

SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.