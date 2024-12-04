Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - US Critical Materials is pleased to announce that Phase One of the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has been completed. This phase involved studying, testing, and confirming the gallium and other critical minerals content at US Critical Materials Sheep Creek Deposit.

Simultaneously, INL had a team of scientists, engineers, lab technicians, and critical mineral experts begin to explore ways to create a separation and process system for the Sheep Creek ore. The next phase is being structured to cover the next 2 years of continued development of multiple separation and processing technologies.

Idaho National Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratory engaged in world leading critical materials research and development. INL excels in technology development in the Advanced Separation Science & Engineering technology space and is known throughout the DOE system as the Separation Sciences R&D Testbed.

US Critical Materials can confirm that INL measured grades of gallium from 180 parts per million (ppm) to 385 ppm and up to 18% (tree) total rare earth elements. "We are now able to confirm the presence of high-grade gallium at Sheep Creek. We look forward to continued work which will further develop a process to separate the gallium and other elements in an efficient and sustainable manner," stated Dr. Robert Fox, Critical Materials Business Lead for INL Energy, Environment, Science & Technology Directorate.

"The gallium and rare earth grades, calculated and verified by Idaho National Laboratory, are higher than any that we are aware of in the United States," stated Jim Hedrick, US Critical Materials President, and former 31-year rare earth commodity specialist for the USGS and US Bureau of Mines

According to the 2024 USGS gallium Mineral Commodity Summary, the average gallium content worldwide is 19 ppm, and potential U. S. gallium deposits consist mainly of subeconomic resources. No gallium is currently produced in the United States.

Gallium is consistently listed as one of the top supply risks related to US National Security, as the U.S. is 100% dependent on imported gallium, primarily from China. In July 2023 the Chinese government embargoed the export of gallium, which is critical for national defense and many other vital applications. Gallium is used for semiconductors, 5G technology, smartphones, satellite systems, critical photonics technologies, and especially current and next generation defense systems.

The US currently has no separation and processing technology, with China dominating the world's critical minerals processing.

The Scope of Work of the CRADA between US Critical Materials and INL includes identification of materials handling, beneficiation, and separations technologies for carbonatite ore handling, preparation, and extraction of targeted, value-added metals. This will be done in a sustainable, efficient manner with a minimal carbon footprint.

"The U.S. has very little commercial rare earth processing capabilities," said Hedrick. "This research agreement, and the tech that will be developed, will help advance U.S. rare earth processing proficiency. Not only is our gallium high grade, but we are also confident that working together with Idaho National Laboratory, we will be able to create a proprietary separation process that will be environmentally respectful," said Hedrick."

US Critical Materials Corp. is a private rare earths exploration and development company based in Salt Lake City, UT with holdings in Montana and Idaho. Mineral deposits held by US Critical Materials in Montana and Idaho are unique due to high grades of rare earths, low levels of thorium, large numbers of surface carbonatites, and contain some of the highest grades of rare earth minerals in the United States (U.S.) including at least thirteen of the currently listed "critical" minerals (e.g., gallium).

