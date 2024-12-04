Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (the "Company" or "Nu E") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Devon Sandford as the new CEO of NUE. Mr. Sandford was the founder of Nu E and was instrumental in building it's existing solar portfolio in Alberta, which consists of upwards of 500 MW of solar developments. Mr. Sandford also spearheaded the initial funding initiatives of the projects which has led to the completion of the first solar project where over $18 million has been invested to date.

Mr. Sandford commented that the opportunity in the energy space remains strong with demand outpacing generation globally with emerging industries such as data centers, A.I. and electrification of transport placing increased stress on today's infrastructure. Nu E is well positioned to capitalize on this growth as an asset owner and operator. With the companies first project in operation and 2 more poised to go into construction this year Nu E is very active in Western Canada and looking to expand its geographical footprint. The board and management see the value in the hydrogen economy and energy storage, and we will be focused on positioning Nu E as a market leader in these segments.

The current interim CEO, Mr. John Newman, will continue with the Company as the CFO.

Change of Auditor

The Company advises that it has appointed Link It Accounting and Financial Services Inc. as the Company's independent auditing firm, effective November 28, 2024. (the Successor Auditor").

The Successor Auditor is being appointed following the receipt by the Company on November 27, 2024, of a formal resignation of KPMG LLP (the "Former Auditor"), with said resignation effective November 27, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed the Successor Auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Former Auditor did not resign as a result of any disagreements with the Company on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, and the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's previously issued financial statements did not contain any adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, or was qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

The Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from the Former Auditors and the letter from the Successor Auditors, have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice.

DiLoo Energy Corp. update

Nu E also announces that it will not be proceeding with the acquisition of DiLoo Energy Corp. at this time and believes it will be dilutive to the shareholders of the Company at these levels.

NUE strongly believes in the transition to hydrogen energy and is well positioned to become a market participant due to it's large solar capabilities. Nu E anticipates continuing the hydrogen initiatives through collaboration with DiLoo and a revised partnership maybe announced in due course.

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

