Damodar Valley Corp. (DVC) has started accepting bids to set up a 234 MW (AC) grid-tied floating PV plant on its Maithon Dam Reservoir in Jharkhand, India. Bidding closes on Jan. 7. From pv magazine India DVC has started accepting bids to set up a 234 MW (AC) grid-tied floating PV plant on its Maithon Dam Reservoir at Maithon in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning of the floating solar plant. The solar project must be completed within 18 months from the award of contract. The contractor will also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...