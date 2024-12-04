Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Ai-Media Technologies LLC: AIM Signs Landmark 5-Year Deal with Central European Media Enterprises (CME)

Finanznachrichten News

iCap and LEXI roll out to CME's six Central and Eastern European stations

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media, a global leader in live and recorded AI captioning and language technology, is delighted to announce a strategic 5-year agreement with Central European Media Enterprises (CME), its first major Central and Eastern European broadcast customer win.

AI-Media will deliver live captioning services via its state-of-the-art LEXI solution, powered by its SDI encodernetwork, across CME's six flagship television stations located in Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania, Czechia, and Slovakia.

Under this multi-year agreement AI-Media will provide AI-generated, live captions for each station, catering to CME's goal of advancing accessibility and meeting its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

"This partnership with CME is an exciting milestone, representing our first major broadcaster in Eastern Europe and results in millions of CME viewers receiving increased access to content via our LEXI captioning solution in six distinct languages," said John Peck, Vice President of International Sales at AI-Media. "CME's commitment to accessibility is aligned with AI-Media's vision, and we're proud to support their goals with our industry-leading captioning technology. We look forward to supporting CME as they drive accessibility across Central and Eastern Europe."

CME's decision to implement live closed captioning is motivated by both strategic and legislative priorities. By adopting live captioning, CME is setting a new standard for accessibility in regions with limited access to human captioning resources. The initiative is part of CME's broader commitment to more equitable society, aiming to enhance inclusivity and reach a wider audience for its programming.

"Our research indicates that over 10% of viewers in our markets have some form of hearing difficulty. By addressing the needs of people with impairments, CME ensures equal access to information and entertainment for all, regardless of ability," explains Hana de Goeij, CME Head of Social Purpose and Sustainability.

With the flexibility to scale across additional content in CME's portfolio, AI-Media's future-proofed products empower CME to expand its accessibility offerings over time. Together, AI-Media and CME are setting a new benchmark for inclusivity in broadcasting, making a lasting impact on millions of viewers across the region.

For more information about AI-Media's LEXI captioning solutions, visit www.ai-media.tv.

About AI-Media
Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specialising in AI language and captioning workflow solutions.

As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide.

For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional more expensive human workflows.

With deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity of their content.

AI-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020.

For more information about AI-Media's solutions, visit www.ai-media.tv.

About Central European Media Enterprise (CME)

CME operates television stations in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania and Moldova, Slovakia and Slovenia, and is one of the leading media and entertainment companies in Central and Eastern Europe. CME broadcasts 46 television channels, both free-to-air and paid, and reaches a total of 49 million viewers. CME also owns the SVOD platform VOYO.

For more information about CME go to the website

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98258ea6-4b0b-44dd-90ea-4fc9c2da7726


